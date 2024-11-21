Understanding the material impacts of physical and transition risk will help banks strengthen their resilience and drive strategic growth. Connecting data on these risks with planning and decision-making tools is key to unlocking new opportunities while managing downside.
Moody’s extensive and trusted data and analytics, industry-leading expertise, and best practices help banks prepare and respond to constantly evolving regulations, as well as customer and shareholder demands across all asset types.
We offer workflow solutions, data, and analytics that provide a comprehensive view of physical and transition risks.
Our capabilities integrate these risk analytics into credit models across banking workflows, allowing customers to seamlessly incorporate physical and transition risk into their existing processes for lending, portfolio risk management, stress testing, regulatory reporting, and investment decisions. Customers can access our analytics through standalone physical risk, credit, and economic models, or via our integrated banking workflow platforms.
Risks are increasingly complex, interconnected, and hard to predict. We integrate physical and transition risk data and analytics into the credit portfolio management workflow to provide comprehensive insight, a broad perspective for benchmarking, and a connection to the financial implications of these risks on future performance. Our extensive risk intelligence helps banks understand potential risks to their portfolios, meet emerging regulatory requirements, and capitalize on opportunities.
Moody’s scenario analysis and stress testing solution leverages our combined expertise to help banks analyze, act, and communicate on physical and transition risks and opportunities within their credit portfolios. Our comprehensive approach leverages advanced modeling, real-world data and extensive coverage of key asset classes, including commercial and industrial as well as commercial real estate, allowing risk and portfolio managers to:
By integrating forward-looking metrics into risk management frameworks, banks can enhance their portfolio planning and stress testing capabilities, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate physical and transition risk complexities.
Physical and transition risk requires additional perspectives in the lending process to address key challenges around policy and scenario uncertainty as well as a lack of counterparty data, which can complicate lending workflow activities. Scenario analysis offers a framework to overcome challenges in screening, deal structuring, pricing, and covenant definition and monitoring. The analysis results offer insight on possible economic changes in industries and counterparties.
We incorporate physical and transition risk data and considerations into our industry-leading credit models, economic research, and forecasts for a consistent, quantitative assessment of credit risk. You can enhance credit assessments with these risks integrated into financial analysis tools, contributing to more informed decision-making.
We help you navigate the additional element of physical and transition risk within constantly fluctuating financial markets, leveraging our early-warning and monitoring solutions for enhanced operational efficiency, reduced costs, and competitive positioning. Understand these risks lending implications in your portfolio analysis and stress testing with insights on physical and transition risks to property, market, and submarket metrics that guide your investment strategies.
In today’s financial sector, the ability to navigate physical and transition risk is paramount. Investors and regulators demand transparency in how banks anticipate and mitigate these risks’ financial impacts. Our integrated finance solutions help banks’ finance departments incorporate advanced scenario analysis and stress testing into their financial planning. This approach can help meet enhanced disclosure requirements and strengthen strategic resilience while maintaining compliance with evolving regulations. By refining key goals and securing necessary capital allocations, banks can safeguard their financial performance against uncertainties, making them more adaptable and forward-thinking in a rapidly changing world.
Moody’s helps risk managers with their portfolio compliance guidelines and net-zero targets as well as identifying adaptation and resilience opportunities, including those specific to the material physical risks identified through our modeling tools.
Regulation and disclosure requirements are rapidly evolving and region-specific. For example, in Europe, executed European Union (EU) banking regulations and European Central Bank (ECB) expectations are creating new challenges and opportunities specific to lending and risk management. Under these increasing worldwide regulatory and market pressures, forward-thinking financial institutions aim to consistently incorporate physical and transition risk into their workflows.
Physical and transition risk’s impact on banks has caused a seismic shift in how banks confront challenges and opportunities. Banks today have one key differentiator that can give them a competitive edge: their people. Moody's Learning Solutions can help your organization attract, develop, and sustain your next generation of business leaders and help them confidently tackle modern challenges, risks, and opportunities.
Phsyical and transition and sustainable finance Learning Solutions build understanding of risk issues and frameworks, with an emphasis on how to engage stakeholders and businesses on risks and opportunities, helping banks support their clients as they adopt sustainable business practices.
