Risks are increasingly complex, interconnected, and hard to predict. We integrate physical and transition risk data and analytics into the credit portfolio management workflow to provide comprehensive insight, a broad perspective for benchmarking, and a connection to the financial implications of these risks on future performance. Our extensive risk intelligence helps banks understand potential risks to their portfolios, meet emerging regulatory requirements, and capitalize on opportunities.



Moody’s scenario analysis and stress testing solution leverages our combined expertise to help banks analyze, act, and communicate on physical and transition risks and opportunities within their credit portfolios. Our comprehensive approach leverages advanced modeling, real-world data and extensive coverage of key asset classes, including commercial and industrial as well as commercial real estate, allowing risk and portfolio managers to:

Obtain a full understanding of physical and transition risks and opportunities:

Identify risk concentrations and credit exposures. Assess physical and transition risks. Apply science across all asset classes.



Compare current conditions against future scenarios to guide portfolio planning:

Apply scenario analysis. Conduct scenario analysis and stress testing exercises. Monitor portfolio performance in real time. Leverage what-if analysis for strategic planning.



Present historical trends and future direction: Comply with regulations and report on risk.





By integrating forward-looking metrics into risk management frameworks, banks can enhance their portfolio planning and stress testing capabilities, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate physical and transition risk complexities.