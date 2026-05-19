Banking intelligence insights: Five strategic takeaways for banking leaders

Banking has always required expertise and sound judgment to make effective decisions. Today’s banks have more data, better tools, and more advanced analytics than ever before. Yet our latest research report, The Intelligence Edge, highlights why many banking leaders are finding effective decision‑making more challenging.
The report draws on insights from 348 senior banking leaders across the US, Europe, and Asia‑Pacific. It shows how AI is raising expectations at the same time that risk and regulatory complexity are increasing. Banks are also seeking to leverage AI at scale to make decisions faster, using a more complete view of the customer, their balance sheet, and the market—while supporting decisions that are transparent, traceable, and defensible.
Many banks are struggling to meet that standard. The research points to a widening gap between ambition and execution and highlights the issues banks must address to close it.
1. Decision‑making is a core source of competitive advantage
Speed is now a defining factor in competitiveness. Pressure from faster, more agile competitors was cited by 92% of respondents and 75% expect that pressure to persist.
Customer expectations are evolving accordingly. Decisions need to be timely, products must be relevant, and service must be proactive. Meeting these expectations requires a fundamental rethink of how decisions are made.
As one Managing Director of Corporate Banking in the US observed:
2. Fragmented data is holding banks back
Despite the urgency, many banks remain constrained by internal complexity. More than 80% of respondents cite fragmented data systems and legacy infrastructure as a major challenge. These silos slow decision cycles, create duplication, and limit visibility at critical points.
At the same time, 68% of leaders view data interoperability as a potential source of competitive advantage.
One US‑based technology and data executive explained:
3. Embedding risk and compliance intelligence at the decision point is essential
Banks are operating in an increasingly complex risk environment. The survey found that 49% percent of respondents cited emerging and non‑financial risks as a significant challenge, while 53% pointed to rising fraud pressures.
However, many processes still treat risk as a step rather than an input, with 17% of respondents saying risk intelligence is only introduced at final credit approval.
As a UK Head of Prudential Risk noted:
4. AI is a powerful enabler, but governance is essential to scale
AI, generative AI, and agentic technologies are becoming increasingly central to banking strategies. In a highly regulated environment, however, decision‑making must be explainable. Only 35% of banks report developing a comprehensive AI governance framework, and 33% are actively addressing transparency and explainability.
A UK Head of Traded Risk was clear on the prerequisite:
A US‑based technology and architecture leader added:
5. The gap between ambition and execution is widening
Most banks recognize the need to act. Sixty‑nine percent have ambitious data and technology transformation plans, and 45% are already investing to improve workflow integration. Yet only 12% say they feel confident acting quickly because their data and controls are truly trusted.
The research shows that leading banks are making decision‑making capability a strategic priority by focusing on technology investment and data improvement. Banks that have built more integrated infrastructures tend to operate more effectively and compound their advantage with each decision.
As one APAC leader explained:
The research is clear: the challenge is no longer simply making better decisions, but building the capabilities to make faster, more robust, and more accountable decisions at scale.
For further insight, join Andrew Bockelman, Head of Banking at Moody’s, and James Partridge, Head of Industry Practice Leads, Americas, on June 2 for a webinar exploring the research in more detail. Register here.