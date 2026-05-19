Banking intelligence insights: Five strategic takeaways for banking leaders

Banking has always required expertise and sound judgment to make effective decisions. Today’s banks have more data, better tools, and more advanced analytics than ever before. Yet our latest research report, The Intelligence Edge, highlights why many banking leaders are finding effective decision‑making more challenging.

The report draws on insights from 348 senior banking leaders across the US, Europe, and Asia‑Pacific. It shows how AI is raising expectations at the same time that risk and regulatory complexity are increasing. Banks are also seeking to leverage AI at scale to make decisions faster, using a more complete view of the customer, their balance sheet, and the market—while supporting decisions that are transparent, traceable, and defensible.

Many banks are struggling to meet that standard. The research points to a widening gap between ambition and execution and highlights the issues banks must address to close it.



1. Decision‑making is a core source of competitive advantage

Speed is now a defining factor in competitiveness. Pressure from faster, more agile competitors was cited by 92% of respondents and 75% expect that pressure to persist.

Customer expectations are evolving accordingly. Decisions need to be timely, products must be relevant, and service must be proactive. Meeting these expectations requires a fundamental rethink of how decisions are made.

As one Managing Director of Corporate Banking in the US observed: