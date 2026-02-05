Case study: Accelerating CRM value with Moody's apps in Salesforce in 2026

Challenge
A fast-growing company (Customer A) needed to streamline its customer record journey in Salesforce. The sales team struggled with:
- Identifying prospects and onboarding new accounts efficiently
- Maintaining data completeness and accuracy for each account
- Gaining deeper insights into account hierarchies and ownership
- Understanding compliance and risks proactively
- Staying up to date with relevant news and market signals for timely outreach
Why Moody’s apps in Salesforce ?
Customer A leverages Moody’s apps in Salesforce to transform its CRM from a static database into a dynamic, insight-driven platform. The apps automate data enrichment, risk assessment processes, and market intelligence research/review, helping teams work smarter and faster.
Step 1: Enriching account details
Solution: Moody’s Orbis app for data enrichment and hierarchy management
- Problem: New Salesforce accounts often start as blank records, requiring manual research and data entry. Salespeople spend hours on non-revenue-generating tasks like account entry and enrichment in Salesforce
- Solution: Orbis auto-populates records with comprehensive firmographic and ownership data based on minimal input. It also links subsidiaries and parent companies for a complete corporate hierarchy view. Beyond initial enrichment, Orbis continuously monitors account data to keep core record information up to date as companies change. Sales teams can also perform bulk matching and enrichment against the Orbis database to clean, standardize, and update existing Salesforce records at scale.
- Impact: Sales teams move from “blank to complete”—and stay complete—without manual intervention. Bulk cleanup and ongoing monitoring significantly improve data accuracy across new and existing accounts, saving time, reducing errors, and enabling better cross‑sell, upsell, and reporting.
Step 2 : Checking in on related news
Solution: Moody’s NewsEdge™ app for company and market intelligence
- Problem: Sales teams do not always have the time to research company news and stories on their accounts, missing outreach opportunities or risk signals.
- Solution: NewsEdge surfaces relevant news, sentiment trends, and market events for each account. Users can search through predefined filters or events in the news, like business expansions or acquisitions, to effectively time outreach.
- Impact: Sales teams engage at the right moment by staying on top of news and trends that are relevant to their accounts. Marketing teams can tailor campaigns based on real-time news intelligence, helping them provide well-informed, tailored, and timely outreach, especially for account-based marketing (ABM).
Step 3: Preliminary compliance check
Solution: Moody’s Maxsight™ app for compliance and risk assessment
- Problem: Sales cycles can be delayed or derailed when compliance checks happen late, risking wasted effort on accounts that can’t be onboarded.
- Solution: Maxsight allows for quick, configurable risk assessments directly in Salesforce. Teams can instantly view risk levels (low, high, severe) and receive alerts for changes like sanctions. This promotes earlier risk assessments, allowing for better ownership of company compliance standards and policies.
- Impact: Avoid wasting precious time in a sales cycle by aligning with the compliance team early on, so sellers can move to the contract phase with confidence. Shorten the sales cycle, reduce bottlenecks, and increase collaboration between sales and compliance.
Customer journey
- Identify target accounts: Use Moody’s data to find and enrich account details, instantly populating Salesforce records with verified company data.
- Understand relationships: Visualize account hierarchies to uncover parent and child accounts as well as cross-sell and upsell opportunities.
- Assess compliance risk: Run compliance checks with the Maxsight application before investing more resources in a sales cycle.
- Monitor news and trends: Use the NewsEdge app to track sentiment and market events, helping maintain timely and relevant outreach.
- Drive results: Sales can spend less time filling out account details on their CRM and research their accounts with improved data access and quality, thus spending more time accelerating deal cycles.
Results
- Time saved: hours per account onboarding and compliance check
- Improved data quality: 100% completeness and accuracy for new records
- Risk avoidance: no wasted effort on accounts with compliance issues
- Increased sales effectiveness: outreach timed to positive market signals
- Enhanced collaboration: sales and compliance teams aligned from start to finish
All persons, entities, organizations, and events portrayed in this case study are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to actual persons or entities, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. This case study is intended solely for educational and illustrative purposes and should not be construed as reflecting real-world scenarios or legal advice.
