In the Banking Perspectives blog series, we invite senior leaders from across Moody’s Banking to share their insights on technology at Moody’s and the wider banking industry.

In the last Banking Perspectives blog, Eric Ebel, Managing Director for Banking Product and Technology, spoke to us about how Moody’s Banking SaaS platform is helping banks maintain a competitive advantage.

In this edition, Annie Choi, Senior Director for Product Management at Moody’s Banking, discusses the technology which underpins the Banking SaaS platform.

Q: Thank you for your time, Annie. Let’s start by talking about the Moody’s Banking SaaS platform – what is it, and what are the benefits for our clients?

A: Moody’s cloud-native Banking SaaS platform integrates our ecosystem of solutions with our customer's ecosystem – connecting data, analytics and workflows. This means you can easily access the combined, interoperable benefits of our solutions, as well as make the most out of the insights from commonly shared data.

Through commonly shared data, analytics and workflows, we bring you a meaningful view of risk and opportunities throughout your organization. This helps your bank to be more agile, deploy new capabilities with ease and respond to the rapidly evolving regulatory and financial environment faster and with more confidence.

Q: Interesting. Can you tell us more about how the Banking SaaS platform works?

A: Yes. We use something called the Banking Connector to well, connect, our solutions within the Banking SaaS Platform to our customer's existing infrastructure or workflows.

The way it works is: