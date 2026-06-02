From risk management to decision advantage in banking

Bank leaders have long recognized the importance of effective risk management. However, an increasingly unstable geopolitical landscape, which is now a persistent feature of the global operating environment, has accelerated a shift toward continuous risk monitoring. Alongside this shift is a growing understanding that risk insights can be used not only to manage exposure but also to help identify and evaluate growth opportunities.
This evolution is reflected in The intelligence edge: Banking’s new decision advantage, a Moody’s banking research report based on insights from 348 senior banking leaders globally. The research highlights how banks’ investment priorities are changing:
- 53% of banks now view risk management as a growth driver
- 48% are investing in enhanced risk management capabilities
- 50% are investing in stress testing and scenario modelling
From constraint to catalyst
Traditionally, risk functioned as a downstream control, so it is addressed late in the credit decision process, after significant analysis had already been completed. Leading banks are now reframing risk and regulatory compliance as upstream capabilities by integrating them earlier into the decision lifecycle.
As a Head of Prudential Risk at a UK bank explains:
In this context, regulation is no longer viewed solely as a requirement to meet. Instead, it is increasingly seen as a mechanism that supports sharper risk assessment, more informed pricing, and improved commercial decision-making.
What this looks like in practice
Forward-looking capabilities such as stress testing and scenario modeling are evolving beyond their traditional role as regulatory exercises. Today, banks are using these tools to:
- Evaluate borrower resilience across multiple macroeconomic scenarios
- Monitor portfolio-level exposures in near real time
- Assess capital and liquidity impacts before committing to new positions
- Provide decision-makers with forward-looking, risk adjusted insights
When these dimensions are integrated into a single framework, banks can assess risk in a more connected and consistent way, rather than in isolation.
Faster decisions, better-informed outcomes
Moody’s research indicates that 65% of banks continue to prioritize safety over speed, largely due to insufficient infrastructure to support both simultaneously.
Institutions addressing this challenge are embedding data, analytics, and monitoring tools directly into decision processes. This enables them to:
- Continuously assess and reassess risk as conditions evolve
- Provide real-time decision support to frontline teams
- Evaluate trade-offs between growth and risk dynamically
The result is a more adaptive operating model in which stress testing informs strategy and decisions are guided by a forward-looking view of risk.
A new basis for competitive advantage
Banks making the greatest progress are those treating risk as a strategic capability rather than solely a regulatory obligation. By embedding risk intelligence across their operating models, these institutions are creating more connected frameworks that link risk, finance, and commercial decision-making.
This integrated approach supports effective exposure management, helps meet regulatory expectations, and enables more informed capital allocation. It also allows banks to deliver more responsive, risk-adjusted products while identifying potential growth opportunities earlier in the decision process.
To explore these findings in more detail, download Moody’s 2026 banking research report The intelligence edge: Banking’s new decision advantage.
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