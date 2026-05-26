From slow to smart: Transforming banking performance

A clear divide is emerging in the banking sector. Leading institutions are treating decision-making capability as a strategic priority, underpinned by sustained investment in technology and data improvement. This means using all available data, ensuring it is consistent, well-governed, and applied across the functions involved in decision-making.

As outlined in recent Moody’s research, The intelligence edge: Banking’s new decision advantage, leading banks recognize that trusted data foundations are required to scale AI analytics and capabilities across the enterprise, rather than limiting them to individual workflows that have historically operated in silos.



Building trusted data foundations

Banks increasingly recognize that data quality and connectivity are not back-office infrastructure concerns, but front-line strategic priorities. Data modernization is being treated as a prerequisite for improved customer engagement, enabling faster credit decisions, stronger risk assessment, and more accurate regulatory compliance.

Progressive large global banks, as well as mid-sized regional and national institutions, are taking a distinctly holistic approach. Rather than deploying isolated point solutions that address symptoms without resolving underlying connectivity issues, they are investing in enterprise-wide data governance and infrastructure. This ensures that data, as well as the decisions derived from it, are transparent and traceable across functions.