How small and medium-sized banks can enhance deposits modeling frameworks

1. Demographic attributes

Basic information that helps create depositor profiles to categorise traits and develop indicators for key life or corporate events that potentially change depositors’ needs and use of cash. This category includes biographical or business profile information collected as a part of the know-yourcustomer or other information-gathering processes. Additionally, tracking of events – corporate or personal – may prove to be an early signal for changes in cash use patterns.

2. Behavioural patterns

Banking services usage patterns and engagement microdata provide valuable insights into not only how best to grow stable deposits, but also for other business developments and operational efficiency. Mode and frequency of cross-service offerings – including uses of online or mobile banking, frequency and location of ATMs, branch offices and customer services – provide valuable clues regarding how well the bank meets customer needs and likely customer retention.

3. Customer relationships

A deep understanding of the customer relationship and value proposition helps identify long-term beneficial relationships worth pursuing from those that are merely transactional. Channel of customer acquisition, relationship length, referrals, number of products involved, revenue potential and overall value proposition are some of the examples of factors to consider to achieve segmentation of depositors into strategic, tactical and expendable.

4. Industry concentration

Having the depositor base categorised by employer and/or business segment helps identify concentrations that may turn into unexpected vulnerability if the employer/business segment experiences distress. Similarly, a structured way of tracking major litigation/scandal, legislative changes and corporate or industry events may serve as an early indicator of future changes in deposit flows.

5. Competitive landscape

Keeping an eye on the products and services offered by competitors and potential disruptors enables one to put in place a defensive market strategy and focus on customers who could be poached away. Enumerate the services offered by competitors and the conveniences of those to each customer, such as number of ATMs and branch offices near the customer’s home or office.

6. Macroeconomic factors

The impact of macroeconomic or systemic factors on the deposits cannot be avoided but can be better managed with proper understanding and preparation. Stress-testing and what-if analysis on thoughtfully prepared scenarios provide actionable insights. Achieving this vision for second-generation deposits modelling requires a comprehensive data plan to bring together data elements that are currently siloed and are not generally considered within the context of deposits analysis. Account-level data is often considered a byproduct of doing business and is ignored once its intended one-off purpose is completed. A detailed data plan is needed to bring back to life these ‘filed and forgotten’ data elements for modelling purposes. For a successful implementation, the data plan should include strategies to resolve the common data challenges, including the following:

Anonymisation

The envisioned data plan calls for the use of detailed depositor profile information, hence robust tools and techniques must be in place to mask sensitive information such as personally identifiable information to comply with consumer protection regulation.

Standardisation

Successfully bringing together data from various parts of the organisation requires common definitions and formats to be used across sources.

Preprocessing

Numerous data elements envisioned – such as cash deposits and withdrawals – require aggregation or preprocessing of the raw records to be integrated into the deposits database.

Data gaps

Certain kinds of data elements, such as products and services offered by competitors, may not be currently available, and certain data elements may not have full coverage across geographies or historical time periods.

Conclusion

Recent events have put a spotlight on the traditional framework in which deposits are analysed using embedded assumptions borne out of historical experience and convention. Banks are inevitably going to face heightened scrutiny and will likely be expected to enhance their modelling methodologies. This article has presented ways small and medium-sized banks can embark on the path towards improvement by focusing on integrating data elements into the modelling framework that they already collect or that are easy to collect, but are currently not within the purview of deposits modelling. Beyond technical improvements, enhancing the role of deposits modelling as a strategic tool that serves multiple functions within the bank is also recommended.