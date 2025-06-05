Moody’s joins forces with GBG to continue streamlining business onboarding with smarter identity verification in Maxsight™️

In an increasingly complex regulatory environment, businesses are under pressure to onboard customers and business partners at speed and scale. But this speed and scale need to be achieved in accordance with a firm’s risk appetite—businesses don’t want to compromise on compliance or security for the sake of executing a process quickly.

A new partnership between Moody’s and GBG aims to address this challenge by integrating advanced identity verification capabilities into Moody’s Maxsight™ platform for unified risk management.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared goal: to simplify and strengthen Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes for businesses globally. By embedding GBG’s identity verification tools directly into Maxsight™, users will be better able to verify the identities of company directors and Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) within a single platform. This integration could help users reduce friction in digital onboarding workflows while supporting programs that tackle financial crime and risk management.

GBG brings years of experience in identity and location intelligence to the platform. Its technology draws on data sources from 50 countries and includes a global library of more than 8,500 identity document templates. These capabilities support customers with secure, up-to-date document authentication and identity checks across a wide range of jurisdictions. The system is also designed to help customers meet their evolving regulatory standards.

For businesses, the benefits are tangible. The integration can help reduce the need for manual KYB/KYC checks and remove potential fragmentation of risk and compliance systems, which can slow down onboarding activities and introduce risks. Instead, organizations can leverage a unified platform that combines Moody’s risk data and insights with GBG’s identity verification technology to make faster and, importantly, more informed decisions.

The collaboration also reflects a broader shift in how companies approach compliance. Rather than treating it as a box-ticking exercise, more organizations are recognizing the strategic value of robust, holistic due diligence. Identity verification is not about checking names against databases—it’s about understanding who you’re doing business with to better establish trust from the outset of a relationship, which will hopefully be carried through for its lifetime.

This approach to lifecycle management is especially important in sectors like financial services, insurance, asset management, and professional services, where risks need to be analysed and understood; relationships are paramount; and regulatory requirements are always evolving. By choosing a comprehensive, configurable dataset and a flexible platform to automate KYB/KYC, businesses can support business relationships, operational efficiency, and maintain agility.

This approach to risk management and compliance also supports scalability. As companies expand into new markets, they need tools that can adapt to different regulatory environments and customer expectations. Automated solutions like Maxsight™ can help users become better equipped to navigate regional nuances and complexities at scale.

Ultimately, the partnership between GBG and Moody’s is about more than just technology—it’s about continuing to support customers with smarter, safer opportunities for growth, while managing risks and compliance.