Networks of third-party relationships are intricate, involving layers of customers, partners, suppliers, and competitors. It can be challenging to grasp who you are doing business with and the risks these associations pose to your organization.

Moody’s Maxsight™ unified risk platform brings together thousands of data points to deliver a holistic picture of risk that can be viewed through different lenses. Flexible and configurable, the platform aims to bring maximum efficiency and insight to risk management across your organization.

Book a meeting to find out more about support for risk-based decision-making across your organization, with maximum insight on your third-party network.

Moody's Maxsight™

Transforming risk management

Maxsight™ unified risk platform

With Maxsight™ you have the potential to transform risk management across your organization. Consolidate datasets, automate workflows, and create different user requirements in a single platform tailored to the diverse needs of your business.
 

We offer a flexible and customizable tool to help you achieve holistic risk intelligence. Unified data can be leveraged by your teams to give them the perspectives they need in respect of investment and lending decisions; onboarding decisions; partnership decisions; and more.
 

Unified risk management can be the key to unlocking shared intelligence across your organization. Uncover hidden threats, unlock new business opportunities, and make decisions with confidence.

Starting a journey to unified risk

Use cases for Maxsight™

Our objective is to enable your organization’s journey towards unified risk management. You can start by automating a single use case, such as sanctions compliance or third-party risk management, and expand into other areas like digital onboarding, supplier risk management, trade credit, and beyond.

Explore the use cases to envision how Maxsight™ could help streamline and enhance aspects of risk management in a holistic, connected way.

01 Digital onboarding

Digital onboarding

Transform digital onboarding processes by integrating data and automated workflows in Maxsight™.

Powered by Moody’s extensive global entity and risk databases, which include adverse media, sanctions, watchlists, PEPs and ownership information, you can create an automated, risk-based digital onboarding approach that aligns with your risk policies and configuration. 

From due diligence to onboarding to ongoing monitoring to offboarding - Maxsight’s™ end-to-end workflow orchestration enables you to understand your customers and business partners and the associated risks. 

Whether managing third-party risk, know your customer (KYC), or anti-money laundering (AML) processes, you can tailor workflows that integrate access to vast sources of up-to-date and real-time data to support more effective decision-making.

02 Sanctions compliance

Sanctions compliance

Understand your sanctions’ risk exposure across a counterparty network. Achieve greater transparency, mitigate risks, and manage compliance with comprehensive sanctions risk analysis.

Maxsight™ can help your organization tackle the complexities of sanctions compliance. Leverage up-to-date sanctions data, ownership and control information, sanctions by extension data, along with comprehensive sanctions lists and watchlists for effective compliance and risk management. 

With AI-powered tools and automation, it’s possible to reduce false positives, streamline compliance processes, and monitor sanctions risk alerts proactively while sharing insights at an enterprise level.  

03 Third-party risk management

Third-party risk management

Assess different aspects of risk that are relevant to each function in your organization for each customer and supplier in your network, and assess risks connected to your suppliers’ suppliers.

You can adopt a unified approach to your third-party risk management program (TPRM program) to boost transparency and visibility of risk across a counterparty network. Whether dealing with vendors, suppliers, customers, or partners, you can gain a more holistic view of risk that benefits your entire business.

Maxsight™ aims to help you identify and detect a range of risks, including financial strength indicators, shell company indictors, sustainability measures, cyber, and more with insights from Moody’s and our alliances.

04 Supply chain risk management

Supply chain risk management

Creating greater transparency and resilience in your supply chains with Maxsight™.

Maxsight™ is designed to help you understand risk across complex supply chains and intricate distribution networks, so you can make more informed decisions throughout the lifecycle of a relationship. The platform offers a holistic view of supplier-related risk and can support your risk-mitigation strategies to decrease exposure and help maintain resilience and agility in your supply chains.

The platform aggregates, standardizes, and integrates global data and risk metrics from a variety of sources to help assess suppliers during screening, onboarding, and supplier portfolio management.

Get the Maxsight™ brochure

Get your copy of the Maxsight™ brochure and find out more about the platform's data quality, core capabilities, and key use cases. And please contact the Moody’s team if you would like any more information - we would love to hear from you.

Enhanced data, automation, and user experiences

Key features of the risk management software

Maxsight™ is engineered to act as the bridge between data sources to help break down functional silos and provide a holistic view of entities and a connected view of risks.

By integrating datasets, leveraging automation, and overlaying AI, your organization can tailor different process workflows to see interconnected operational risks and capitalize on opportunities.

Maxsight™ offers a unique approach to risk management. It provides executive-level, organization-wide reporting, clear governance over processes and data, and an audit history of decision-making.

University of Nottingham - Rights Lab

Forced labor risk assessment

Available now in Maxsight™ for compliance and supply chain-related use cases.

comprehensive data and core capabilities

Enhanced, comprehensive data and core capabilities

With Maxsight™, your organization can enhance data quality, integrity, and maturity, and make it interoperable.

Risk-related data processes can be simplified, including acquisition, processing, and entity resolution. The platform’s infrastructure allows for comprehensive data integration, better monitoring and reporting, and risk assessments that provide a unified view of risk across process workflows.

Ai

Automation and AI

Building from a core foundation, businesses can automate and connect the processes needed to streamline aspects of risk management and compliance throughout the lifecycle of a third-party relationship.

Leveraging AI-driven technology to analyze risk and using machine learning for intelligent screening and to predict emerging threats are core to the platform.

User experiences

User experiences

The platform offers users across different teams a consistent experience. Users can leverage risk-relevant data and view it through different lenses depending on function and privilege. Users get valuable insights needed for their role and the ability to share insights across teams for greater collaboration and operational efficiency.

Exec-level reporting

Executive-level reporting

Customizable, executive-level reporting at enterprise level combines available data to offer an in-depth view of risk across a counterparty network. These reports track progress against tasks, provide portfolio-level risk insights, a history of decisions, and more so your organization can act decisively and capitalize on opportunities.

Supporting your journey in Maxsight™

Dedicated support and customer success

When you choose to implement a Moody’s solution, you have access to Moody’s excellent Client Service and Customer Success teams.

Moody’s Client Service team is committed to providing you with exceptional customer service, efficiently managing queries and ensuring timely resolution.  

Moody’s Customer Success team pursues a deep understanding of your business through regular engagements; enabling the team to be a trusted aide when it comes to solving your challenges related to exponential risk.  

Customer Success’ forward-looking approach aims to ensure Moody’s solutions continue to meet your business's needs, even as industry risks and challenges change. The team will also keep you connected to the latest Moody’s publications, solutions enhancements, and resources.

Maxsight™ exclusive

Webinar on demand: How unified risk management is decoding risk and unlocking opportunity

On this webinar, Keith Berry, Moody's Head of Corporates and Government, shares a first look at Maxsight™.

Tune in to see how unified risk management can help streamline processes, make data collection more efficient, and deliver powerful analytics for shared risk intelligence that can be leveraged across an organization.

Following the preview, a panel of industry leaders shared their perspectives on today's evolving risk landscape, best practices for addressing interconnected risks, and the opportunities unlocked by data-driven insights.

Exponential risk, data insight, and leveraging AI

Transforming risk and compliance

Introducing enterprise-wide risk management and mitigation

Interior of pedestrian tunnel illuminated at night at the new Crossrail station at Canary Wharf. The lighting was designed by French artist 'Camille Walala' at Canada Place
Testimonial

"We believe Maxsight™ will be a game-changer for our customers, offering a powerful, unified view of risk that integrates real-time data into automated workflows. This platform will support businesses to navigate complex risk landscapes, from sanctions to compliance to supplier risk management, ensuring that all teams have access to the critical risk information they need to make informed decisions."

— Helen Rider
Managing Director, Global Sales, Moody’s
Worldwide recognition

Awards

At Moody’s, we’re proud of the recognition we have received from around the world. Spanning all areas of our business, these awards highlight the important role we play in risk management, and they reflect the contributions of all our employees.

KYC - Category winner
Category winner for perpetual KYC

The Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 ranking and report names Moody's as the category winner for perpetual KYC

Holistic Risk Platform – New category win
Holistic Risk Platform – New category win

Moody’s win in this new category recognizes our solution that integrates diverse datasets to create a holistic, unified view of risk

Master Data Management – Category winner
Master Data Management – Category winner

Moody's win in this new category of MDM recognizes our market-leading data, that helps our customers decode risk and unlock opportunity in an era of exponential risk.

Shell Company Detection – Category winner
Shell Company Detection – Category winner

For a second year, Moody’s was recognized for its industry-leading shell company detection capabilities

Perpetual KYC – Category winner
Perpetual KYC – Category winner

For a second year, the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 ranking and report named Moody's as category winner for perpetual KYC

