Category winner for perpetual KYC
The Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 ranking and report names Moody's as the category winner for perpetual KYC
Networks of third-party relationships are intricate, involving layers of customers, partners, suppliers, and competitors. It can be challenging to grasp who you are doing business with and the risks these associations pose to your organization.
Moody’s Maxsight™ unified risk platform brings together thousands of data points to deliver a holistic picture of risk that can be viewed through different lenses. Flexible and configurable, the platform aims to bring maximum efficiency and insight to risk management across your organization.
Book a meeting to find out more about support for risk-based decision-making across your organization, with maximum insight on your third-party network.
With Maxsight™ you have the potential to transform risk management across your organization. Consolidate datasets, automate workflows, and create different user requirements in a single platform tailored to the diverse needs of your business.
We offer a flexible and customizable tool to help you achieve holistic risk intelligence. Unified data can be leveraged by your teams to give them the perspectives they need in respect of investment and lending decisions; onboarding decisions; partnership decisions; and more.
Unified risk management can be the key to unlocking shared intelligence across your organization. Uncover hidden threats, unlock new business opportunities, and make decisions with confidence.
Our objective is to enable your organization’s journey towards unified risk management. You can start by automating a single use case, such as sanctions compliance or third-party risk management, and expand into other areas like digital onboarding, supplier risk management, trade credit, and beyond.
Explore the use cases to envision how Maxsight™ could help streamline and enhance aspects of risk management in a holistic, connected way.
Powered by Moody’s extensive global entity and risk databases, which include adverse media, sanctions, watchlists, PEPs and ownership information, you can create an automated, risk-based digital onboarding approach that aligns with your risk policies and configuration.
From due diligence to onboarding to ongoing monitoring to offboarding - Maxsight’s™ end-to-end workflow orchestration enables you to understand your customers and business partners and the associated risks.
Whether managing third-party risk, know your customer (KYC), or anti-money laundering (AML) processes, you can tailor workflows that integrate access to vast sources of up-to-date and real-time data to support more effective decision-making.
Maxsight™ can help your organization tackle the complexities of sanctions compliance. Leverage up-to-date sanctions data, ownership and control information, sanctions by extension data, along with comprehensive sanctions lists and watchlists for effective compliance and risk management.
With AI-powered tools and automation, it’s possible to reduce false positives, streamline compliance processes, and monitor sanctions risk alerts proactively while sharing insights at an enterprise level.
You can adopt a unified approach to your third-party risk management program (TPRM program) to boost transparency and visibility of risk across a counterparty network. Whether dealing with vendors, suppliers, customers, or partners, you can gain a more holistic view of risk that benefits your entire business.
Maxsight™ aims to help you identify and detect a range of risks, including financial strength indicators, shell company indictors, sustainability measures, cyber, and more with insights from Moody’s and our alliances.
Maxsight™ is designed to help you understand risk across complex supply chains and intricate distribution networks, so you can make more informed decisions throughout the lifecycle of a relationship. The platform offers a holistic view of supplier-related risk and can support your risk-mitigation strategies to decrease exposure and help maintain resilience and agility in your supply chains.
The platform aggregates, standardizes, and integrates global data and risk metrics from a variety of sources to help assess suppliers during screening, onboarding, and supplier portfolio management.
Maxsight™ is engineered to act as the bridge between data sources to help break down functional silos and provide a holistic view of entities and a connected view of risks.
By integrating datasets, leveraging automation, and overlaying AI, your organization can tailor different process workflows to see interconnected operational risks and capitalize on opportunities.
Maxsight™ offers a unique approach to risk management. It provides executive-level, organization-wide reporting, clear governance over processes and data, and an audit history of decision-making.
Available now in Maxsight™ for compliance and supply chain-related use cases.
When you choose to implement a Moody’s solution, you have access to Moody’s excellent Client Service and Customer Success teams.
Moody’s Client Service team is committed to providing you with exceptional customer service, efficiently managing queries and ensuring timely resolution.
Moody’s Customer Success team pursues a deep understanding of your business through regular engagements; enabling the team to be a trusted aide when it comes to solving your challenges related to exponential risk.
Customer Success’ forward-looking approach aims to ensure Moody’s solutions continue to meet your business's needs, even as industry risks and challenges change. The team will also keep you connected to the latest Moody’s publications, solutions enhancements, and resources.
On this webinar, Keith Berry, Moody's Head of Corporates and Government, shares a first look at Maxsight™.
Tune in to see how unified risk management can help streamline processes, make data collection more efficient, and deliver powerful analytics for shared risk intelligence that can be leveraged across an organization.
Following the preview, a panel of industry leaders shared their perspectives on today's evolving risk landscape, best practices for addressing interconnected risks, and the opportunities unlocked by data-driven insights.
Customer onboarding means going through a process to understand whom you are doing business with, and the risks of doing business with them.
Automatically verifying someone's ID is the first building block in a digital customer onboarding process. It's a key part of know your customer (KYC) due diligence.
Business entity verification is the process of confirming the legitimacy and identity of a corporate entity such as a company, a partnership, or a sole proprietorship.
For the past three years, there has been an escalation of sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus. Multilateral sanctions have been introduced by the European Union, UK, US, and other G7 countries.
At Moody’s, we’re proud of the recognition we have received from around the world. Spanning all areas of our business, these awards highlight the important role we play in risk management, and they reflect the contributions of all our employees.
The Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 ranking and report names Moody's as the category winner for perpetual KYC
Moody’s win in this new category recognizes our solution that integrates diverse datasets to create a holistic, unified view of risk
Moody's win in this new category of MDM recognizes our market-leading data, that helps our customers decode risk and unlock opportunity in an era of exponential risk.
For a second year, Moody’s was recognized for its industry-leading shell company detection capabilities
For a second year, the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 ranking and report named Moody's as category winner for perpetual KYC
Please get in touch with the team if you would like more information about Maxsight™ - we would love to help you start your journey towards unified risk management today.