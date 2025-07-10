Here are three key takeaways from the forum:



1. Beyond the Blueprint: Making stress testing work

As physical and transition risks become increasingly recognized as core business risks, organizations face growing pressure to move beyond regulatory compliance and toward strategic integration. These risks, shaped by complex global regulations and regional exposure, present not only challenges but also significant opportunities for innovation and resilience.

To make stress testing truly effective, organizations must bridge the gap between framework and execution. This requires a strong foundation of data infrastructure, thoughtful scenario planning, and the integration of physical risk and transition risk into credit and capital assessments. Identifying, managing, and measuring these risks is essential to understanding their impact on traditional risk categories and financial performance—there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Building robust physical and transition risk measurement capabilities is key. This includes developing forward-looking models and scenario analyses tailored to local contexts. Continuous engagement with regulators and industry peers is also critical—not only to align with evolving expectations, but to actively shape the methodologies that will define the future of risk management.



2. Think global, act local

Bridging global physical and transition risk frameworks with local execution is no longer optional—it’s imperative. Thailand is actively aligning with global standards and models, like Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), signaling rising regulatory expectations around scenario analysis and risk disclosure. The Thai financial sector, led by initiatives from the Thai Bankers’ Association, is translating these global ambitions into actionable, context-specific strategies. From sectoral transition plans to high-resolution flood risk assessments, the focus is on quantifiable, science-based methodologies. Staying ahead means not only tracking global developments but investing early in risk capabilities to adapt them effectively to the domestic context. Building common data infrastructure, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and embedding physical and transition risk into strategic planning are essential steps to ensure global ambition drives meaningful local impact.



3. Fueling the Shift: Financing for Real-World Impact

Transition finance is emerging as a cornerstone of sustainable growth – especially for sector leading corporates as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Financial institutions must lead with clear strategies, embedding sustainability into credit decisions and portfolio management, while actively engaging stakeholders to ensure inclusivity. A robust, well-structured transition finance ecosystem will be key to achieving national net-zero targets and supporting sustainable growth. While the urgency of climate goals is clear, it is equally important to ensure that sustainability initiatives are economically viable, enabling businesses to remain resilient and competitive as they transition. With the Bank of Thailand and industry leaders setting the tone, the message is clear: transition finance must move from pilot to mainstream—fast.



The Bangkok forum underscored a simple truth: tackling physical and transition risk demands collaboration, foresight, and action across all sectors. Financial institutions, regulators, and corporates must work in concert to integrate physical and transition risk into credit decisions and portfolio management. At Moody’s, we help banks strengthen this integration with data and analytics that highlight potential vulnerabilities and support revolving regulatory needs. As the pace for change accelerates, collaboration and proactive strategies will be crucial for better managing risk and shaping a more resilient, sustainable future.