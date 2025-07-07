Data interoperability

In today’s fragmented data environments, seamless interoperability is no longer optional — it’s essential. Moody’s brings deep expertise in unifying disparate data systems, helping organizations unlock insights across silos. As businesses strive for agility and precision, data interoperability empowers smarter decisions, faster innovation, and stronger compliance. From master data to real-time analytics, Moody’s solutions help bridge gaps, reduce friction, and drive synergy, allowing data to flow freely, securely, and meaningfully across platforms, teams, and technologies.

ebook

Jul 07, 2025

Data interoperability: Strategies for success in 2025

Interoperability is no longer optional—it's essential for navigating regulatory pressures, market volatility, and complex risks. By streamlining data exchange, organisations can boost resilience, drive innovation, and stay competitive.

podcast

Jul 02, 2025

Data interoperability in action

What if all your data and systems could work together seamlessly, breaking down silos and unlocking endless possibilities? That’s the promise of data interoperability—connecting platforms and datasets to fuel smarter collaboration, sharper insights, and transformative innovation.

With over 590 million global entities, Moody’s data ecosystem empowers confident decision-making across sectors. From real estate and M&A to patents, ownership, and digital footprints, it delivers a comprehensive, interoperable view of risk and opportunity. Deep coverage of fixed income, sanctions, and real-time news enhances strategic insight. Corporates, banks, insurers, and asset managers benefit from seamless data integration, breaking silos, accelerating decisions, and improving outcomes across portfolios, teams, systems, and regulatory landscapes.

How Moody’s data powers smarter decisions

Discover how leading platforms integrate Moody’s data to drive faster, more confident decision-making. These short video stories highlight how interoperability with Moody’s data helps fuel seamless workflows, accelerates customer insights, and strengthens risk evaluation across industries.

Data-driven procurement in action

Powering compliance with data

data story

Sep 24, 2025

Risk and compliance in the age of artificial intelligence

AI is rapidly transforming risk and compliance by enhancing fraud detection, automation, and KYC, but it demands oversight, regulation, and strategic adaptation to realize benefits.

Working later night overtime in an office building in the financial district of Hong Kong.
case study

Jun 20, 2025

From insight to action: How a global bank scaled lead generation with Moody’s

A global financial institution enhanced lead generation and client profiling by integrating interoperable entity and news data — automating workflows, enriching insights, and boosting efficiency, cross-selling, and return on investment (ROI) in wealth management.

blog

Jun 16, 2025

Rethinking data integration and management: Why the keyring approach is gaining ground

Explore how to unlock data interoperability with the keyring approach—linking disparate systems to streamline data management, enhance quality, and reduce the need for full integration.

blog

Jun 16, 2025

Mastering data management: Essential frameworks and tools

Understand the essential frameworks and tools for mastering data management, empowering organizations to overcome fragmentation, maintain data integrity, and boost interoperability across systems.

blog

Jun 13, 2025

GenAI and data quality: Paving the path to AI success

Explore how high-quality, interoperable data is essential for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) success — promoting seamless integration, real-time governance, and trustworthy insights across systems to drive innovation, efficiency, and strategic decision-making.

blog

May 07, 2025

AI governance: Navigating EU compliance standards

Explore AI governance with insights into the EU AI Act for compliance
officers and policymakers, ensuring regulation adherence for high-risk AI systems.

blog

Apr 22, 2025

Harnessing the power of real-time news data for strategic decision-making in mergers and acquisitions

In a time of rapid technological advancements and shifting global market dynamics, the landscape of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) has become increasingly complex and competitive. Companies looking to stay ahead in this environment are turning to current news data as a vital resource to support informed, strategic decisions.

Moody's global company reference data across the customer and supplier life cycle

Moody's global company reference data includes information on 590 million entities enriched with firmographic and ownership hierarchies, supporting both customer and supplier life cycles. For customers, it enhances processes from marketing and sales to credit and KYC. On the supplier side, it strengthens sourcing, onboarding, compliance, and resilience. Moody’s data powers analytics and insights across risk domains — including but not limited to cyber, fraud, financial, and geopolitical — while providing access to reports, financials, technographics, and more to help inform decision-making.

Maxsight™

Moody’s Maxsight™ unified risk platform brings together thousands of data points to deliver a comprehensive picture of risk that can be viewed through different lenses. Flexible and configurable, the platform aims to bring maximum efficiency and insight to risk management across your organization.

Orbis

Orbis empowers organizations to make confident decisions with access to comprehensive company reference data, promoting seamless integration, enhanced entity resolution, and trusted insights across global operations.

News solutions

Moody’s provides trusted news intelligence that you can act on. Our news solutions support fast and informed decision-making, helping you mitigate risks and take advantage of emerging opportunities as they develop.

Entity verification

With Moody’s Entity Verification API, you can access real-time entity data from a network of commercial registers and financial authorities from more than 200 countries, curated details on over 580 million global companies, and a comprehensive risk database.

