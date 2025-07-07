Data interoperability

Moody's global company reference data includes information on 590 million entities enriched with firmographic and ownership hierarchies, supporting both customer and supplier life cycles. For customers, it enhances processes from marketing and sales to credit and KYC. On the supplier side, it strengthens sourcing, onboarding, compliance, and resilience. Moody’s data powers analytics and insights across risk domains — including but not limited to cyber, fraud, financial, and geopolitical — while providing access to reports, financials, technographics, and more to help inform decision-making.