Interoperability is no longer optional—it's essential for navigating regulatory pressures, market volatility, and complex risks. By streamlining data exchange, organisations can boost resilience, drive innovation, and stay competitive.
What if all your data and systems could work together seamlessly, breaking down silos and unlocking endless possibilities? That’s the promise of data interoperability—connecting platforms and datasets to fuel smarter collaboration, sharper insights, and transformative innovation.
With over 590 million global entities, Moody’s data ecosystem empowers confident decision-making across sectors. From real estate and M&A to patents, ownership, and digital footprints, it delivers a comprehensive, interoperable view of risk and opportunity. Deep coverage of fixed income, sanctions, and real-time news enhances strategic insight. Corporates, banks, insurers, and asset managers benefit from seamless data integration, breaking silos, accelerating decisions, and improving outcomes across portfolios, teams, systems, and regulatory landscapes.
AI is rapidly transforming risk and compliance by enhancing fraud detection, automation, and KYC, but it demands oversight, regulation, and strategic adaptation to realize benefits.
A global financial institution enhanced lead generation and client profiling by integrating interoperable entity and news data — automating workflows, enriching insights, and boosting efficiency, cross-selling, and return on investment (ROI) in wealth management.
Explore how to unlock data interoperability with the keyring approach—linking disparate systems to streamline data management, enhance quality, and reduce the need for full integration.
Understand the essential frameworks and tools for mastering data management, empowering organizations to overcome fragmentation, maintain data integrity, and boost interoperability across systems.
Explore how high-quality, interoperable data is essential for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) success — promoting seamless integration, real-time governance, and trustworthy insights across systems to drive innovation, efficiency, and strategic decision-making.
Explore AI governance with insights into the EU AI Act for compliance
officers and policymakers, ensuring regulation adherence for high-risk AI systems.
In a time of rapid technological advancements and shifting global market dynamics, the landscape of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) has become increasingly complex and competitive. Companies looking to stay ahead in this environment are turning to current news data as a vital resource to support informed, strategic decisions.
Moody's global company reference data includes information on 590 million entities enriched with firmographic and ownership hierarchies, supporting both customer and supplier life cycles. For customers, it enhances processes from marketing and sales to credit and KYC. On the supplier side, it strengthens sourcing, onboarding, compliance, and resilience. Moody’s data powers analytics and insights across risk domains — including but not limited to cyber, fraud, financial, and geopolitical — while providing access to reports, financials, technographics, and more to help inform decision-making.
