The APAC advantage: How the region’s banks are building decision advantage through people and culture - not just technology

The infrastructure challenge matters most, because it is the foundation on which every other response - to competition, fraud, regulation, customer expectation - must be built.

49% of APAC banks describe their data as fragmented, unstructured or inconsistent - requiring 'cleansing' before it can be put to meaningful use, compared with 36% in the US and just 39% in Europe.

It suggests APAC banks are responding to comparable challenges from a starting position that is, in several respects, more constrained.



The shared response: technology investment

APAC institutions have assessed these pressures and the investment response is well underway. The headline picture mirrors the global one:

51% of APAC banks are investing in technology and AI for better workflow integration (US 47%, Europe 47%).





49% are investing in AI for data analytics (US 46%, Europe 58%).





46% are investing in new and innovative service delivery to meet rising customer expectations (US 43%, Europe 41%).





On the use of agentic AI specifically, APAC is ahead: 82% of banks report that it is in use across some or most teams – compared with 74% in the US.