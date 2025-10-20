Top stressors in modern banking and how institutions are responding

In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, banks are operating under more pressure than ever.

From margin compression to shifting regulations and tech disruption, stressors are stacking up — and banks are being forced to rethink how they balance risk, growth, and agility.

To better understand how institutions are navigating this environment, we spoke with senior leaders in lending, risk, and finance at 32 leading global banks. Their perspectives reveal a financial sector in transformation, where traditional challenges are converging with new and often less predictable threats.

Here are the most critical stressors shaping banking strategy today — and how leading institutions are responding.

1. Non-bank competition is rising — fast

Private credit firms, fintechs, and sector-specific lenders are reshaping the competitive landscape. These non-bank players typically operate with fewer regulatory constraints, giving them an edge in speed, flexibility, and risk tolerance. In response, traditional banks are rethinking their own agility. Many are exploring strategic partnerships or syndication opportunities with these lenders to maintain relevance. Others are working to accelerate internal decision cycles and reassess their customer experience and service models to better compete on responsiveness.

2. Credit risk is under the microscope

Amid high interest rates and economic uncertainty, borrower quality is under heightened scrutiny. Banks are tightening credit standards and paying closer attention to counterparty fundamentals, interest rate sensitivity, and performance under stress scenarios. Some institutions are moving away from high-volume lending toward fewer, deeper relationships with more resilient borrowers. They’re also conducting more detailed scenario analysis and reevaluating legacy portfolios, particularly in sectors like commercial real estate and healthcare that are facing new headwinds.

3. Regulation is not just compliance — it’s strategy

Regulatory pressure is intensifying and reshaping banks from the inside out. From Basel IV to stress testing, AML compliance, and climate disclosures, today’s regulatory environment influences everything from capital allocation to internal system design. In response, banks are formalizing risk appetite frameworks, investing in structured early warning systems, and bolstering their compliance and audit infrastructure. In some cases, regulatory scrutiny has even prompted banks to raise capital, diversify their loan portfolios, or reconsider their business models entirely.

4. Fragmentation across teams slows response

Despite recent progress, many institutions still report a lack of alignment between risk, finance, and origination. This fragmentation can lead to delays in credit approvals, missed early warning signs, and disjointed portfolio management. To bridge the gap, some banks are creating integrated deal teams or embedding risk professionals directly into front-line units. Others are investing in shared data platforms and dashboards that give all teams a unified view of client, portfolio, and market dynamics — improving speed and strategic coordination.

5. Early warning systems still lag

While risk monitoring is improving, proactive detection of borrower deterioration remains a weak spot — especially between reporting cycles. Banks are experimenting with tools to track borrower performance against covenant triggers, monitor market sentiment, and overlay macroeconomic risks such as interest rates or energy prices. However, few have yet achieved predictive systems that anticipate problems before they surface. Building more real-time, forward-looking risk surveillance is a key focus area for institutions that want to respond faster to emerging threats.

6. Cultural tension: Risk vs. growth

Balancing growth with prudence remains one of the core tensions in banking. Institutions increasingly view this not as a flaw, but as a feature — a necessary balance between opportunity and protection. Risk teams bring a critical lens to exposure and portfolio health, while lending teams contribute commercial insights and client relationships. Leading banks are managing this tension through clearer articulation of risk appetite, empowered credit partners, and governance structures that promote productive debate. Finance teams, meanwhile, are stepping in as brokers — helping to align risk and origination through tools like client tiering, capital efficiency scoring, and risk-adjusted return metrics.

7. Tech promise vs. implementation reality

There’s widespread interest in leveraging AI and advanced analytics to modernize banking, but most institutions are still in the early stages. Fragmented data, legacy systems, and trust gaps are limiting broader adoption. For now, most banks are using AI for targeted applications such as document generation, fraud detection, and onboarding support. More transformative uses — like AI-driven credit decision-making or predictive portfolio optimization — remain in pilot phases. That said, banks view AI not as a replacement for human expertise, but as an accelerator of smarter, faster decisions when integrated thoughtfully.

Looking ahead

Stressors in banking are not just multiplying — they’re evolving. What’s clear from our conversations is that institutions aren’t retreating from risk. They’re reframing it. The most forward-looking banks are embedding risk into strategic decision-making, investing in cross-functional alignment, and modernizing both systems and mindsets.

Success in this environment depends not on avoiding stressors — but on using them as catalysts for smarter, more sustainable growth.

As banks continue to navigate these pressures, Moody’s banking solutions is helping institutions strengthen their resilience – unifying risk, finance, and lending capabilities to support confident decision-making and agile growth. Learn more at: https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/who-we-serve/banking.html

Learn more and read the full insights here: https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/insights/smarter-banking-under-pressure.html