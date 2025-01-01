Smarter Banking under pressure

In today’s fast-moving banking environment, finding the right balance between competitiveness and resilience is more challenging than ever.
Through primary research with senior executives from leading global banks, we explored how institutions are navigating this challenge – and what sets them apart.
The findings point to a shift already underway: banks that embed risk into the heart of their operations are turning uncertainty into opportunity.
Margin compression, market volatility, rising regulation, and competition from agile non-bank lenders are putting new pressure on banks.
In this video, Andrew Bockelman, General Manager of Banking at Moody’s, explores how banks are navigating these pressures and sets the stage for the research that explores the challenges of this journey.
We spoke with more than 30 banking executives around the world to understand how leading institutions are navigating today’s complex financial landscape—and what sets them apart.
These conversations also revealed the major challenges banks face, and the strategies they’re using to stay agile, relevant, and profitable in an increasingly unpredictable environment.
From those insights, six pressing themes emerged.
Read the full report on how leading institutions are aligning growth and resilience.
Across our research, we saw signs that risk philosophy is shifting. While caution still defines many institutions, a more forward-leaning, integrated approach to risk is starting to take root.
Risk is no longer just the final checkpoint. Increasingly, the function is involved early on, shaping decisions, aligning with risk appetite, and partnering with the front line.
In today’s market, it’s not enough to move fast. Success depends on acting with precision, clarity, and control.
As banks look to build a culture of confident, connected growth - where resilience and competitiveness reinforce each other – Moody’s supports them as a partner.
We are committed to delivering solutions that help banks to get the balance right.
Moody’s Lending Suite is an end-to-end solution that streamlines the entire loan lifecycle—from onboarding and spreading to underwriting, operations, and ongoing monitoring. Embedded with Moody’s trusted data, analytics, and GenAI-powered insights, it empowers financial institutions to make faster, smarter credit decisions. With tailored workflows for C&I, Agriculture, Commercial Real Estate, and Small Business lending, the suite helps lenders manage risk, boost efficiency, and deliver a seamless borrower experience.
Moody’s Integrated Risk and Finance is a suite of interconnected solutions that embeds excellence at every step of these critical banking workflows.
Our offering unites Moody’s proprietary data, scenarios and models, with leading workflow software and governance frameworks – all to create a common, efficient and solid foundation that helps to balance growth, risk and regulatory demands with confidence.
Maxsight™ brings together thousands of data points to offer a consistent, unified view of risks to teams across your bank.
From KYC and ongoing monitoring to sanctions screening and supplier risk management, Maxsight™ consolidates critical intelligence into a single platform. This shared risk insight empowers teams to manage exposure, meet regulatory expectations, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.
CreditView provides users with Moody's perspectives into the broader economic landscape, along with in-depth credit, entity, and sector analysis. This helps them address the complexities of credit risk, including how tariffs might affect their portfolio. Moody's Research Assistant uses this wealth of information and advanced GenAI technologies to help users surface insights about the companies they engage with most, delivering instant answers to help users navigate an evolving and unpredictable landscape.
Our forward-looking, comprehensive and timely analysis helps customers understand the components that drive global national and subnational economies.
Timely risk insights and early warning signals play a critical role in navigating today’s complex financial, economic, and geopolitical landscape. Moody's EDF-X analyzes credit risk for any company in the world—rated or unrated, public or private—to uncover vulnerabilities across portfolios, supply chains, and counterparties with greater speed and accuracy. By evaluating over 550 million companies globally, we combine time-tested credit models and alternative data to deliver reliable assessments of financial resilience and empower informed decision-making.
