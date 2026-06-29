US banking at 250 years: The next chapter in risk, resilience, and decision-making

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, its banking system stands as one of the country’s most enduring institutional frameworks. Across cycles of expansion, contraction, and reform, banking has played a central role in allocating capital, supporting growth, and maintaining financial stability.
Today, the industry faces a different kind of test. Structural changes in competition, risk, and technology are reshaping how banks operate and compete. What increasingly distinguishes leading institutions is not only scale but also their ability to make decisions with greater precision, speed, and consistency across the organization.
Moody’s latest research, The intelligence edge: Banking’s new decision advantage, examines these themes. The findings suggest that the next phase of US banking is likely to be shaped by how effectively institutions translate insight into action.
Structural pressure is embedded in how banks operate
The pressures facing banks are not solely cyclical disruptions that rise and fall with the economic environment. They also stem from persistent constraints in how institutions manage data, workflows, and decision-making.
Across the survey, 46% of banks report fragmented data systems, 40% cite an inability to produce a unified cross-risk view, and 37% point to disconnected workflows. These findings reflect core operational challenges observed across many US banks.
At the global level, over 80% of institutions identify legacy infrastructure and fragmented data as a major constraint, suggesting that these issues may be systemic rather than localized.
In the US, respondents describe legacy modernization and enterprise-wide data integration as practical barriers to unified risk views and faster execution.
As decision timelines shorten, the operational consequences of fragmentation become more pronounced. Institutions that cannot connect systems and workflows may find that insight alone does not consistently translate into desired outcomes.
Competitive advantage is shifting toward execution capability
Competition is increasingly influenced by how banks execute, in addition to what they offer.
In the survey, 39% of banks report hiring AI and data specialists, and 35% are recruiting senior leaders with data-led transformation experience. These figures reflect actions already underway at many US institutions.
Globally, 92% of banks report pressure from faster, more agile competitors, which suggests that competitive intensity is unlikely to ease.
In the US market, that pressure is amplified by the presence of private credit firms and fintech entrants, particularly in lending.
The implications are clear: Maintaining a competitive advantage will likely depend in part on how effectively banks can translate capability into execution, particularly in pricing, lending speed, and client responsiveness.
Risk has become a core input into growth decisions
Risk is no longer positioned solely as a control function at the end of the process in many institutions. It is increasingly integrated into how banks originate, price, and manage business.
Survey data indicates that 41% of banks prioritizing risk improvements are focused on credit risk whereas 32% are investing in early warning systems, and 39% are working toward integration across risk, finance, and lending functions. These figures reflect ongoing shifts within many US institutions.
Globally, 51% of banks identify fraud and financial crime as a primary area of focus, suggesting a broad expansion of risk responsibilities.
The US market reflects a combination of these pressures, with heightened regulatory expectations and continued credit exposure shaping how risk functions evolve.
As risk insight is introduced earlier in the process, it can become more directly linked to commercial outcomes, with the potential to influence pricing, portfolio composition, and capital allocation.
Data readiness is a key limiting factor
Banks have made substantial commitments to analytics and artificial intelligence. A primary limiting factor is the condition of the underlying data.
While 47% of banks are investing in workflow and data integration technologies, 26% report structured but inconsistent data requiring manual intervention and 11% describe fragmented or unstructured environments. These figures reflect that current data readiness is not uniform across US institutions.
Globally, over 80% of banks identify legacy infrastructure and fragmented data as a constraint, suggesting that data quality remains a foundational issue.
The broader report found that banks that better connect data, AI, and workflows may be better placed to compete. In the US, the challenge is often not data availability but rather consistency across systems and business lines.
Without improvement in this area, the application of analytics within decision processes may remain constrained.
The gap in decision capability is widening
A measurable divide is emerging between institutions that can more effectively translate data into decisions and those that struggle to do so.
Survey data shows that 33% of banks are integrating real-time risk and capital into decision models whereas 39% are investing in AI for data structuring. These figures suggest partial adoption across US and global institutions.
Globally, 65% of banks report prioritizing safety over speed due to capability constraints, highlighting the difficulty of balancing control and responsiveness.
In the US, this tension is shaped by strong governance expectations, which place additional weight on consistency and explainability in decision-making.
As adoption progresses, institutions that connect data, risk, and workflows may be able to reduce decision timelines while maintaining control. Others may continue to face trade-offs between speed and consistency.
Investment patterns indicate where advantage may be built
The direction of investment provides an indication of where banks expect competitive advantage to emerge.
Survey data shows that 47% of banks are investing in workflow integration, 39% in AI for data structuring, and 41% in credit risk capability improvements. These priorities are evident across many US institutions.
Globally, investment remains concentrated in analytics, data foundations, and workflow integration, suggesting a similar trajectory.
In the US market, the distinction lies less in the direction of investment and more in the difficulty of implementing it consistently across the organization. Survey findings reinforce this, with 39% of banks citing slow decision-making due to internal misalignment, 37% pointing to disconnected workflows, and 43% citing legacy infrastructure constraints, all of which can limit consistent execution across functions.
As these investments mature, performance differences will likely depend less on stated strategy and more on the ability to execute consistently across the organization.
The next chapter after 250 years
Over the past 250 years, US banking has adapted to changing economic conditions while maintaining its central role in the financial system. The current transition reflects a deeper shift in how institutions operate.
Structural pressure is likely to persist. Risk is expected to continue moving earlier into decision-making. Data quality is likely to play a key role in how effectively banks can act. At the same time, competitive performance is likely to be shaped in part by execution, particularly in how quickly and consistently decisions can be made.
Institutions that connect data, analytics, and workflows may be better positioned to respond with confidence. Those that do not may find that insight on its own becomes less sufficient.
To explore these findings in more detail, read the full report, The intelligence edge: Banking’s new decision advantage, on moodys.com.
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