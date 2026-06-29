US banking at 250 years: The next chapter in risk, resilience, and decision-making

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, its banking system stands as one of the country’s most enduring institutional frameworks. Across cycles of expansion, contraction, and reform, banking has played a central role in allocating capital, supporting growth, and maintaining financial stability.

Today, the industry faces a different kind of test. Structural changes in competition, risk, and technology are reshaping how banks operate and compete. What increasingly distinguishes leading institutions is not only scale but also their ability to make decisions with greater precision, speed, and consistency across the organization.

Moody’s latest research, The intelligence edge: Banking’s new decision advantage, examines these themes. The findings suggest that the next phase of US banking is likely to be shaped by how effectively institutions translate insight into action.



Structural pressure is embedded in how banks operate

The pressures facing banks are not solely cyclical disruptions that rise and fall with the economic environment. They also stem from persistent constraints in how institutions manage data, workflows, and decision-making.

Across the survey, 46% of banks report fragmented data systems, 40% cite an inability to produce a unified cross-risk view, and 37% point to disconnected workflows. These findings reflect core operational challenges observed across many US banks.

At the global level, over 80% of institutions identify legacy infrastructure and fragmented data as a major constraint, suggesting that these issues may be systemic rather than localized.

In the US, respondents describe legacy modernization and enterprise-wide data integration as practical barriers to unified risk views and faster execution.