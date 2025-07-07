What gives Maxsight™?

Responding to market realities

Teams across a business who need risk-relevant data on customers, partners, and suppliers can sometimes find themselves siloed and the intelligence that business holds about an entity may not be readily shared or made available. This issue is at the core of what Maxsight™ is helping address.

By breaking down silos and supporting cross-functional collaboration, shared risk intelligence can flow more seamlessly between compliance, procurement, finance, operations, and other departments.

To continue helping businesses bridge data gaps and support timely access to risk-related insights, Maxsight™ is advancing key capabilities. One current development is accelerating the delivery of sanctions data updates.

We know sanctions data can be valuable to know your customer (KYC) teams, supply chain, procurement, sales, and many other stakeholders organization-wide. The Maxsight™ team is aiming to reduce the sanctions data refresh window from 24 hours to between 4–6 hours.