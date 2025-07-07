What gives Maxsight™?

In a world where risk is dynamic and data is abundant—but often fragmented—Moody’s Maxsight™ is helping businesses redefine how they manage risk and compliance challenges in a holistic, unified way.
With a clear vision and a series of strategic advancements, Maxsight™ continues to evolve with the aim of helping customers streamline compliance and enhance operational efficiency to unlock opportunities.
So, what is it that gives Maxsight™ customers an advantage? And how is the platform being developed to make sure they can manage evolving risks and leverage actionable intelligence?
Responding to market realities
Teams across a business who need risk-relevant data on customers, partners, and suppliers can sometimes find themselves siloed and the intelligence that business holds about an entity may not be readily shared or made available. This issue is at the core of what Maxsight™ is helping address.
By breaking down silos and supporting cross-functional collaboration, shared risk intelligence can flow more seamlessly between compliance, procurement, finance, operations, and other departments.
To continue helping businesses bridge data gaps and support timely access to risk-related insights, Maxsight™ is advancing key capabilities. One current development is accelerating the delivery of sanctions data updates.
We know sanctions data can be valuable to know your customer (KYC) teams, supply chain, procurement, sales, and many other stakeholders organization-wide. The Maxsight™ team is aiming to reduce the sanctions data refresh window from 24 hours to between 4–6 hours.
AI that works where customers work
As organizations continue their exploration and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), one of the most transformative areas of innovation in Maxsight™ is the approach to AI—designed not as a separate layer, but as deeply integrated to support smarter, faster decision-making.
The AI strategy for Maxsight™ is one that is pragmatic: the vision is to continue embedding AI directly into core workflows, so it will work where users work. From intelligent search and task filtering to automated compliance screening, AI can be leveraged to enhance usability without overwhelming users.
Current developments in the roadmap include:
- Screening agent: Automating Level 1 compliance screening and reducing false positives.
- Agent tasks: Empowering users to define and automate tasks using natural language.
- Maxsight™ chat: A chatbot that can summarize content and execute tasks.
Listening to the market
To support trust, accountability, and internal alignment, the AI components developed for Maxsight™ are governed by a robust explainability framework. This commitment to transparency is critical—not only for compliance, but for empowering users to understand and confidently act on AI-driven insights.
The Maxsight™ team is actively engaging Moody’s user base to refine the AI strategy, with continuous feedback loops between product, development, and governance teams so new features are innovative, user-centric, and aligned with real-world needs.
Another example of market responsiveness is the recent integration of GBG’s identity verification technology into Maxsight™. The collaboration aligns with our commitment of further streamlining secure onboarding processes for customers. By embedding GBG’s tools into the Maxsight™ platform, Moody’s continues helping organizations improve their Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) workflows.
Empowering confident decisions in a complex environment
Maxsight™ is designed to help organizations navigate the complexities of risk management and compliance. By unifying fragmented data, embedding AI where it matters, streamlining processes, and accelerating access to critical intelligence, Maxsight™ empowers teams across an organization to act with greater efficiency and confidence.
An enhancement earlier this year saw the integration of the Forced Labor Risk Assessment, developed in collaboration with the University of Nottingham’s Rights Lab. This assessment helps organizations better identify, understand, and manage exposure to forced labor risks across global supply chains.
Drawing on tens of thousands of data points—including Earth observation research and sector-specific risk models—the assessment helps users understand supplier risk and take action to mitigate issues.
The development of Maxsight™ continues to be grounded in users’ real-world needs, shaped by feedback, and governed by transparency. As risk landscapes evolve, the Maxsight™ platform will be engineered to evolve with them.
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Whether you are managing compliance, regulatory risk, third-party relationships, supply chains, financial exposure, or cyber threats—Maxsight™ can provide a unified foundation for your end-to-end risk management strategy.
If you have any questions about Maxsight™, please get in touch with the team—we would love to hear from you.