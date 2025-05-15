A vast web of interconnected risks are exerting financial pressure upon the commercial real estate (CRE) sector. Accentuated by the pandemic, shifting working patterns, uncertain economic conditions and other market disruption, the supply-demand dynamics for office space has been upended in an unprecedented way. Amid these fast-evolving and complex market events, keep up to date with the sector’s latest news, and explore Moody’s timely insights for commercial real estate market participants below.

