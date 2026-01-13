AI adoption in risk and compliance

Introduction

The momentum behind artificial intelligence (AI) in risk and compliance is undeniable. Once a future-facing concept, AI is now a present-day reality for a majority of organizations. Moody’s latest global study, a follow-up to our 2023 report, surveyed 600 risk and compliance professionals and found the industry has moved beyond exploration and into active implementation.

However, the journey from adoption to transformation reveals a critical gap between AI’s promise and its current, practical impact. While enthusiasm is high, the results on the ground are more moderate, highlighting the real-world challenges of integrating this powerful technology.

The AI adoption boom

The pace of change is accelerating dramatically, with the report revealing a significant leap in AI adoption:

More than half of professionals — 53% — are now actively using or trialing AI , a steep climb from just 30% in 2023.

, a steep climb from just 30% in 2023. Awareness is nearly universal, with 91% of respondents aware of AI’s role in the risk and compliance function.

in the risk and compliance function. Large language models are the most common technology, with 62% of companies now accepting or encouraging their use, a stark contrast to 28% in 2023, when most firms had no official stance.

A reality check: The gap between expectation and impact

Despite the surge in adoption, the benefits aren't always meeting the initial hype. While 84% of professionals agree AI offers significant advantages, the on-the-ground reality is more nuanced: