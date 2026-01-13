AI’s impact on compliance professionals

Introduction

As artificial intelligence reshapes the risk and compliance landscape, a common question echoes through the industry: "What will happen to my job?" Moody’s latest global study, surveyed 600 risk and compliance professionals and found the industry has moved beyond exploration and into active implementation. The latest global study from Moody's provides insights into emerging trends. For the vast majority of professionals, the future is not one of replacement but of elevation. The data reveals a shift in the compliance role, moving it away from repetitive tasks and toward more strategic, high-value functions. The era of the AI-augmented compliance professional is here.

A fundamental shift, not an elimination

The fear of automation making roles obsolete is a natural reaction to transformative technology. However, the sentiment on the ground tells a different story. The report shows that while nearly everyone expects to change, very few anticipate obsolescence.

An overwhelming 96% of professionals believe their role will be impacted as AI becomes more embedded in day-to-day operations.

as AI becomes more embedded in day-to-day operations. However, 82% think their roles will remain but evolve, compared with just 18% who fear their roles will be reduced or de-skilled.

This confidence stems from a recognition that AI, for all its power, largely lacks the nuanced judgment and ethical reasoning that are core to the compliance function. But at the same time, regulators are pushing for banks to achieve better outcomes, and AI may be the way forward.

Recently, John K. Hurley, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, stated that banks need to focus on better outcomes, and one way to get better outcomes is better quality data: “AML/CFT programs should deliver better outcomes by providing those customers with the most useful information, not by overwhelming the system with noise.”

The new job description: Three core evolutions

The compliance professional of tomorrow will tend to focus less on manual processing and more on strategic oversight. The study highlights three key ways roles are expected to change:

More strategic and advisory responsibilities: With AI handling the high-volume, low-risk tasks, professionals will have more bandwidth to focus on the big picture. This may include shaping compliance strategy, interpreting complex regulatory changes, and using insights to provide more intelligence in cases and in the filing of Suspicious Activity Reports. Focus on exception handling and oversight: AI is excellent at spotting patterns, but it's the human expert who ultimately must investigate the anomalies. The future role for a compliance professional likely involves managing the exceptions AI flags, conducting deep-dive investigations, and making the final call on complex cases. Acting as supervisors of AI systems: As firms deploy more AI, they need experts who can govern it. Professionals will be tasked with supervising AI models, testing for bias, maintaining transparency, and validating outputs to ensure they are fair, accurate, and explainable. In the fintech sector, this trend is even more pronounced, with 71% expecting their roles to become more supervisory.

Conclusion

The integration of AI will help usher in a more efficient compliance professional. The role is shifting from a gatekeeper who tends to rely on manual checks to a strategist, an investigator, and an AI supervisor tasked with achieving better outcomes from complex, repeatable processes. This evolution will benefit from new skills — a deeper understanding of technology, data analytics, and model governance. The compliance professional of tomorrow might find that mastering AI opens up new opportunities, not the one who fears being replaced by it.

To dive deeper into the key findings from our global survey, visit moodys.com/kyc/ai-study