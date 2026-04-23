As semiconductors become more central to modern vehicles, supplier risk is becoming a broader business challenge across an interconnected global supply chain.

Modern vehicles rely heavily on semiconductors. The average car now carries more than 1,700 chips, supporting everything from powertrain control and battery management to safety systems, connectivity, and infotainment. As advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) become standard and automakers add subscription-based features into vehicles, that number continues to rise.

This shift is helping to reshape the risk profile of automotive supply chains. Semiconductor networks are global and multi-tiered, so disruption in one area may quickly cascade across production, revenue, and delivery timelines. The gap between growing reliance and limited supply chain transparency is where vulnerability may begin to emerge.



The expansing chip footprint

Today, it seems every new vehicle generation is adding further semiconductor complexity and dependence. The scale is visible in ADAS: according to an article published in PR Newswire, the market is projected to grow from 359.8 million units in 2025 to 652.5 million units by 2032, growing at a compound annual rate of 8.9%. That growth seems to be driven by demands for safer and more efficient driving, tighter safety regulation, and continued advances in autonomy, AI, and sensor technologies.

Consumer demand appears to be moving in the same direction, as drivers become more familiar with features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, emergency braking, and intelligent parking assistance.

As vehicles become more semiconductor-intensive, the industry becomes more exposed to the suppliers, geographies, and technologies behind them. Dependency plays a central role in semiconductor supply chain risk.

Semiconductor shortages may account for some of the pressure on the industry, but underlying supply chain dependencies are also a significant driver of potential disruption and risk.

Automotive supply chains rely on a relatively concentrated group of semiconductor technologies and suppliers, particularly in advanced and safety-critical categories. These components can be difficult to replace due to limited supply, long qualification cycles, and their role in vehicle safety and functionality. As a result, issues that originate upstream may quickly become critical further downstream.