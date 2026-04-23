As semiconductors become more central to modern vehicles, supplier risk is becoming a broader business challenge across an interconnected global supply chain.
Modern vehicles rely heavily on semiconductors. The average car now carries more than 1,700 chips, supporting everything from powertrain control and battery management to safety systems, connectivity, and infotainment. As advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) become standard and automakers add subscription-based features into vehicles, that number continues to rise.
This shift is helping to reshape the risk profile of automotive supply chains. Semiconductor networks are global and multi-tiered, so disruption in one area may quickly cascade across production, revenue, and delivery timelines. The gap between growing reliance and limited supply chain transparency is where vulnerability may begin to emerge.
The expansing chip footprint
Today, it seems every new vehicle generation is adding further semiconductor complexity and dependence. The scale is visible in ADAS: according to an article published in PR Newswire, the market is projected to grow from 359.8 million units in 2025 to 652.5 million units by 2032, growing at a compound annual rate of 8.9%. That growth seems to be driven by demands for safer and more efficient driving, tighter safety regulation, and continued advances in autonomy, AI, and sensor technologies.
Consumer demand appears to be moving in the same direction, as drivers become more familiar with features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, emergency braking, and intelligent parking assistance.
As vehicles become more semiconductor-intensive, the industry becomes more exposed to the suppliers, geographies, and technologies behind them. Dependency plays a central role in semiconductor supply chain risk.
Semiconductor shortages may account for some of the pressure on the industry, but underlying supply chain dependencies are also a significant driver of potential disruption and risk.
Automotive supply chains rely on a relatively concentrated group of semiconductor technologies and suppliers, particularly in advanced and safety-critical categories. These components can be difficult to replace due to limited supply, long qualification cycles, and their role in vehicle safety and functionality. As a result, issues that originate upstream may quickly become critical further downstream.
Understanding risk beyond tier-one suppliers
A particular challenge for automotive organizations is that semiconductor risk can sit beyond direct supplier visibility. Many companies still assess risk at the immediate vendor level, even though critical dependencies can sit several tiers upstream.
A supplier may appear stable but rely on a sub-tier manufacturer exposed to regulatory, geopolitical, financial, or capacity-related risks. These issues may only become visible once they begin to affect supply continuity.
Widely reported, the 2021 semiconductor shortage highlighted how exposed the automotive industry had become to upstream disruption. It was estimated more than 12 million vehicles were removed from global production schedules across 2021 and 2022. In financial terms, the shortage was thought to result in around $210 billion in lost automotive revenue in 2021 alone.
Semiconductor resilience is shaped across the full supply network, where greater visibility into critical chips, fabrication dependencies, regional concentration, ownership structures, and relevant risk signals can help illuminate potential continuity challenges.
Taken together, growing semiconductor intensity, concentrated supply, and limited visibility beyond tier‑one suppliers mean risk can accumulate quietly across automotive supply networks. Disruption is often shaped well upstream, where dependencies may be harder to see, slower to adjust, and more difficult to absorb once strain begins to surface. Without that level of insight, automotive leaders may be left reacting after disruption has already begun to spread.
How Moody’s solutions help automotive customers around the world uncover hidden dependencies
Understanding semiconductor risk calls for visibility beyond direct supplier relationships, where dependencies and disruption can build across multiple tiers.
Our technology platform maintains coverage on more than 625 million public and private companies globally, including millions of automotive suppliers with details on potential exposure across financial, geopolitical, cyber, climate, and supply chain risk vectors.
Our solutions bring together this global risk intelligence to offer data-driven insights and context to support teams as part of their broader, supplier-related decision-making processes. We also offer predictive analytics designed to informed and enhance customers’ third-party risk and compliance monitoring activities, supplier and vendor risk management capabilities across 70+ risk dimensions to support more informed decision-making across a multi-tier supply chain.
Get in touch
Semiconductor risk doesn’t announce itself. It can accumulate quietly.
Consider a multi-dimensional analysis as one way to surface upstream dependencies, regional concentration, and resilience gaps across your automotive supply network. Get in touch with our team to start the conversation today.
*Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, compliance or other professional advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for specific legal, financial, compliance, or other professional advice. For more terms and conditions pertaining to Moody’s products and services, refer to the https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/legal/global-disclaimer.html on Moody’s website.
LEARN MORE
Moody's solutions
Offering rich data, analytics, robust workflows and AI technologies, Moody's solutions help you create a view of the future using context and insights to help decode risk and unlock opportunity in a complex risk landscape.