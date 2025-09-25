Today’s Supply Chain professionals must navigate more complexities than ever before to continually deliver on time and on budget. Amid rising geopolitical tensions globally, supply chains are vulnerable to financial, operational, and compliance risks—as well as cyber threats, and sustainability challenges.

Our unique Supplier Risk quantitative scorecards can help you anticipate disruption, prioritize risk challenges, and choose mitigation strategies that suit your company's risk tolerance and resource constraints—leading to resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chains.