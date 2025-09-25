Today’s Supply Chain professionals must navigate more complexities than ever before to continually deliver on time and on budget. Amid rising geopolitical tensions globally, supply chains are vulnerable to financial, operational, and compliance risks—as well as cyber threats, and sustainability challenges.
Our unique Supplier Risk quantitative scorecards can help you anticipate disruption, prioritize risk challenges, and choose mitigation strategies that suit your company's risk tolerance and resource constraints—leading to resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chains.
Moody’s helps Supply Chain teams build a holistic view of their risk exposure. By combining your proprietary data on key performance indicators (KPIs) with Moody’s key risk indicators (KRIs), we can help you anticipate disruption, enhance sourcing, procurement and logistics processes, as well as build resiliency into your supply chain. With Moody’s, you can:
Over 600 million global companies and entities covered
Suppliers with Moody’s Supplier Performance Risk scores
Predicted Sustainability scores
Data entries ownership links, including 218 million active ownership links
Building on over a century of risk expertise, Moody’s curates data on over 600 million private and public companies to provide deep insight into existing and prospective suppliers’ risk levels.
A supplier’s financial weakness is the best predictor of supplier performance risk. Our proprietary Supplier Performance Risk score alerts you to likely significant problems in your supplier’s performance.
New sanctions are imposed—on average—several times each day. Our global compliance database helps create a robust due diligence process for sanctions, anti-corruption, and other supply chain compliance imperatives.
Cyber breaches impacting suppliers are a threat to your proprietary information—not only your suppliers’ operations. An effective defense starts with segmentation of suppliers based on the sophistication of your suppliers’ cyber defenses. Knowing who is most vulnerable will inform the action you take to minimize your risk exposure.
We provide various delivery options of our scorecards and other risk assessments, including a contemporary API and customized data feeds, to receive our analytics directly into your own tools.
Maxsight™ is a single platform designed to help you identify, quantify, prioritize and mitigate the myriad of risks across complex supply chains and intricate distribution networks—such as financial, operational, and regulatory risk.
Unified risk management can be key to unlocking shared intelligence and new opportunities across your organization. By consolidating and integrating global data and risk metrics from a variety of sources, Maxsight can give your teams the perspectives they need to assess suppliers throughout the sourcing and supplier management processes—helping them make more informed decisions throughout the relationship lifecycle.
Sustainability due diligence is reshaping supplier risk management, driving companies to foster responsible and sustainable practices while addressing human rights, environmental impacts, and accountability across their value chains.
Learn how Moody's can help you build a comprehensive view of your supply chain's sustainability performance for greater transparency and efficient reporting.
While suppliers face rising costs following initial and retaliatory tariffs and restrictions, there are measures at their disposal – from supplier diversification to pricing and contract adjustments – that can lessen the impact.
Discover how to tackle three of the largest causes of cyber supply chain incidents that can negatively impact your company’s operations.
While tariffs may be grabbing the headlines, a supplier’s financial health is what makes or breaks supply chain resilience.
Moody’s features in The Business Profile magazine discussing how risk prioritization is the first step towards a data-driven and proactive approach to supplier risk management.
Moody’s has launched Maxsight™ unified risk platform, designed to help businesses decode risk and unlock opportunity across supply chain, other third-party relationships, and compliance processes.
This eBook explores how supply chain teams can make more transparent and cost-effective supply chain decisions by using value at risk calculations.
Many US companies are rethinking their global supply chain strategies amid increased tariffs on imports. This shift could lead to significant changes in supply chain structures and business operations.
This eBook provides guidance on how supply chain teams can establish a robust and data-led risk management strategy, as well as build a compelling business case for investment in supply chain risk management.
Discover our supply chain predictions for the year ahead, including supply chain strategies and realignment, the prospect of tariffs, and the proliferation of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in supply chain management.
Learn how predictive insights can help signal a decline in supplier performance and, in turn, protect your business.
Data on companies’ sustainability performance has uses beyond regulatory reporting. This blog delves into the three operational benefits that supply chain data can uncover.
How can organizations proactively mitigate risks posed by breaches of key suppliers? Thanks to a combination of robust internal processes and Moody’s supplier risk solutions, organizations can be more effective.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.