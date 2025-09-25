Moody's logo
Today’s Supply Chain professionals must navigate more complexities than ever before to continually deliver on time and on budget. Amid rising geopolitical tensions globally, supply chains are vulnerable to financial, operational, and compliance risks—as well as cyber threats, and sustainability challenges. 

Our unique Supplier Risk quantitative scorecards can help you anticipate disruption, prioritize risk challenges, and choose mitigation strategies that suit your company's risk tolerance and resource constraints—leading to resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chains.

Abstract connected dots and lines. Concept of AI technology, Motion of digital data flow. Communication and technology network concept with moving lines and dots. 3D rendering
A vast universe of data, indicators, and scores

600+
million

Over 600 million global companies and entities covered

480
million

Suppliers with Moody’s Supplier Performance Risk scores 

91
million

Predicted Sustainability scores 

1.9
billion

Data entries ownership links, including 218 million active ownership links 

Featured capabilities

01 Company profiles

Company profiles

Building on over a century of risk expertise, Moody’s curates data on over 600 million private and public companies to provide deep insight into existing and prospective suppliers’ risk levels.

02 Supplier Performance Risk scores

Supplier Performance Risk scores

A supplier’s financial weakness is the best predictor of supplier performance risk. Our proprietary Supplier Performance Risk score alerts you to likely significant problems in your supplier’s performance. 

03 Sanction and compliance

Sanctions and compliance

New sanctions are imposed—on average—several times each day. Our global compliance database helps create a robust due diligence process for sanctions, anti-corruption, and other supply chain compliance imperatives.  

04 Cybersecurity scores

Cybersecurity scores

Cyber breaches impacting suppliers are a threat to your proprietary information—not only your suppliers’ operations. An effective defense starts with segmentation of suppliers based on the sophistication of your suppliers’ cyber defenses. Knowing who is most vulnerable will inform the action you take to minimize your risk exposure.

05 API integration

API integration

We provide various delivery options of our scorecards and other risk assessments, including a contemporary API and customized data feeds, to receive our analytics directly into your own tools.

Gain visibility into your suppliers' performance with Maxsight™

Maxsight™ is a single platform designed to help you identify, quantify, prioritize and mitigate the myriad of risks across complex supply chains and intricate distribution networks—such as financial, operational, and regulatory risk.

Unified risk management can be key to unlocking shared intelligence and new opportunities across your organization. By consolidating and integrating global data and risk metrics from a variety of sources, Maxsight can give your teams the perspectives they need to assess suppliers throughout the sourcing and supplier management processes—helping them make more informed decisions throughout the relationship lifecycle.

Moody's

Sustainability due diligence  

Sustainability due diligence is reshaping supplier risk management, driving companies to foster responsible and sustainable practices while addressing human rights, environmental impacts, and accountability across their value chains.   

 

Learn how Moody's can help you build a comprehensive view of your supply chain's sustainability performance for greater transparency and efficient reporting.  

News and views

article

Sep 25, 2025

 Moody's
How to limit cyber risks in your supply chains

Discover how to tackle three of the largest causes of cyber supply chain incidents that can negatively impact your company’s operations.

article
Moody's
Tariffs don’t break supply chains; financial fragility does

While tariffs may be grabbing the headlines, a supplier’s financial health is what makes or breaks supply chain resilience.

article
Moody's
Developing a multi-dimensional view of risk

Moody’s features in The Business Profile magazine discussing how risk prioritization is the first step towards a data-driven and proactive approach to supplier risk management. 

article

Feb 05, 2025

 Moody's
Moody’s Maxsight™: The new platform to navigate global risks enterprise wide

Moody’s has launched Maxsight™ unified risk platform, designed to help businesses decode risk and unlock opportunity across supply chain, other third-party relationships, and compliance processes.

ebook
Moody's
From data to decisions: why using value at risk calculations can bolster supply chain management

This eBook explores how supply chain teams can make more transparent and cost-effective supply chain decisions by using value at risk calculations. 

article

Dec 04, 2024

 Moody's
Facing tariff pressures: The challenges and strategies behind U.S. companies’ moves to nearshoring and reshoring

Many US companies are rethinking their global supply chain strategies amid increased tariffs on imports. This shift could lead to significant changes in supply chain structures and business operations. 

ebook
Moody's
A practical guide to boosting supply chain performance

This eBook provides guidance on how supply chain teams can establish a robust and data-led risk management strategy, as well as build a compelling business case for investment in supply chain risk management. 

article

Dec 04, 2024

 Moody's
Top three supply chain risk-related trends for 2025

Discover our supply chain predictions for the year ahead, including supply chain strategies and realignment, the prospect of tariffs, and the proliferation of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in supply chain management.  

article

Jul 01, 2023

 Moody's
Why a supplier’s financial health is your business

Learn how predictive insights can help signal a decline in supplier performance and, in turn, protect your business. 

whitepaper

Jun 01, 2023

 Moody's
Unearthing sustainability performance in supply chains

Data on companies’ sustainability performance has uses beyond regulatory reporting. This blog delves into the three operational benefits that supply chain data can uncover. 

whitepaper

Apr 01, 2023

 Moody's
Protecting supply chains against cyber risk

How can organizations proactively mitigate risks posed by breaches of key suppliers? Thanks to a combination of robust internal processes and Moody’s supplier risk solutions, organizations can be more effective. 

