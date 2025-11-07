How to use Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) for investigations

Open-source intelligence, or OSINT, is a type of structured and enriched data that can help investigators uncover answers with speed and precision. Learn about OSINT types, tools, and methods to leverage in investigations.

In national security and defense investigations, answering the who, what, when, where, and why—the 5Ws—is important for better understanding threats and building actionable intelligence. Open-source intelligence, or OSINT, is a type of structured and enriched data that may help investigators uncover these answers with speed and precision. It draws from vast volumes of publicly available data to illuminate relationships, timelines, and potential criminal intent.

However, OSINT may only be as effective as the methods and tools used to analyze it. Successful threat assessments and investigations—whether into terrorism, espionage, foreign disinformation, weapons proliferation, cybercrime, or critical infrastructure attacks—often combine OSINT with analytical tradecraft and top analysis platforms. The following guide is designed to help intelligence analysts and fraud investigators integrate high‑volume OSINT with risk data to support faster detection and intervention into suspicious activity.



1. Start with a clear target

Investigations should begin with clear targeting: which organization or individual do you aim to investigate, and what do you want to find out about them? It’s important to establish your investigative hypothesis at the outset, because you may discover along the way links to other entities with suspicious activity that distract from your original target. Before analyzing the additional risk scenarios that these connections surface, resolve your initial hypothesis. Tools like Moody’s MaxsightTM Investigations can help you identify potential connections by displaying entities in a network map. As the map branches outward, stay focused on the paths that lead back to the central network node, in alignment with your original hypothesis.