Dynamically map intricate corporate structures and beneficial ownership information during an investigation. Through clear and detailed graph representations it's possible to reveal an unseen issue, related connections, and relevant risks.
Make complex investigations and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) more efficient and scalable with Maxsight™ Investigations. Drive faster results in an investigation procedure, without compromising quality.
Maxsight™ Investigations supports customers to centralize and automate intelligence tasks and investigation workflows in one platform. Investigators can collect, view, analyze, contextualize, and visualize vast datasets to gather evidence and follow digital leads involving a relevant investigation subject.
With this platform, investigators and analysts can:
Maxsight™ Investigations digitally transforms investigation workflows. Ensure more robust EDD, investigate bad actors, and collect and contextualize intelligence on suspicious activity.
Follow digital leads to act on threats and risks related to financial crimes like money laundering, fraud, bribery and corruption, embezzlement, tax crime and more.
Leverage global data efficiently without creating information overload. Create clearer insights from disparate datasets in a way that centers, streamlines, and targets complex work.
Identify suspicious activity and threats more effectively. Conduct robust, data-driven investigations that capitalize on diverse data sources and content, including business activity intelligence, open-source intelligence, social media, news articles, and other publicly available materials.
Shift from data gathering to actionable reporting. Use a single platform for complex investigations. Search structured and unstructured data and integrate this with other curated datasets to derive insights and information about potential threats and bad actors.
1. Automated investigative workflows
Take an automated, data-driven approach to complex investigations. Leverage pre-loaded data engines and pre-calculated risk filters to support evidence-based intelligence collection. Analyze connections among your investigation subjects
2. Network visualization tools
Understand complex networks and hierarchies with intuitive, interactive visuals.
3. Integrated risk analysis framework
Surface risk and emerging threats with enriched datasets. Maintain audit trails to help inform reporting. Support deeper insights delivery with advanced analytics tools.
Consolidate access to data sources, help reduce complexity, support operational consistency improvement, and help improve data-driven decision-making via a designated environment.
Strategic use of open-source intelligence (OSINT) and business activity intelligence (BizINT) can help analysts and investigators contextualize data, not just collect it, to help position organizations for proactive threat mitigation.
Draw from diverse data and content sources, including social media, news articles, and public records for more thorough anti-money laundering checks and investigations into third parties, high-risk customers, beneficial owners, or bad actors.
Leveraging publicly available information, investigators can be more active in uncovering critical insights and unseen risks, and in assessing potential threats that might otherwise have remained hidden.
A single platform that supports in-depth investigations, intelligence contextualization, and risk identification workflows. Switch between tactical investigative work and strategic risk monitoring.
An investigator-focused solution, where automation helps reduce manual processing, while leaving investigators in control of making decisions.
Access to online, structured, and unstructured data, combined with curated data for more robust and proactive investigations.
Whether supporting AML compliance, conducting compliance investigations on suspicious activity, or investigating high-risk customers, this platform could help drive efficiency into the process.
Maxsight™ Investigations helps compliance investigators and analysts across a range of sectors from government departments and agencies to financial institutions to businesses across the corporate sector.
