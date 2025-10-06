Orchestrating oversight: How Moody’s helped harmonize global compliance

A global entertainment powerhouse — spanning film, television, streaming, and publishing — faced mounting challenges in managing third-party risk and regulatory compliance across its international footprint. Fragmented due diligence processes, inconsistent data quality, and limited visibility into supplier and partner risk profiles were undermining operational efficiency and strategic oversight.

The challenge

To modernize its ethics and compliance function, the organization sought to consolidate tools and providers, automate workflows, and improve global coverage. Senior stakeholders from ethics and compliance, procurement, and product management prioritized:

Centralized intelligence sharing across business units

Seamless integration with enterprise platforms

Continuous monitoring and risk segmentation

Improved training and enablement for regional compliance teams

Their strategic objectives included:

Harmonizing compliance workflows across global operations

Enhancing entity verification and risk screening capabilities

Reducing manual remediation and improving reporting speed

trengthening oversight of third-party relationships and sanctions exposure

The solution

After evaluating multiple providers, the organization selected Moody’s for our:

Extensive experience with entity resolution and risk intelligence

Scalable integration with existing systems

Collaborative approach to implementation and support Moody’s deployed a tailored suite of solutions for automated screening and risk assessment as well as enriched firmographic and ownership data; the suite also provided curated insights on sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and adverse media.

Implementation was phased, starting with legal entity verification and expanding to full Know Your Customer workflows. Moody’s provided configuration assurance services, joint workshops, and hands-on support to promote adoption across regional teams.



Early wins

The rollout delivered immediate benefits:

Accelerated onboarding of global compliance users

Significant reduction in duplicate records

Improved alignment of corporate hierarchies

Measurable impact

Since implementation, the organization has achieved:

Higher match confidence through firmographic enrichment

Marked improvement in customer data matching

Faster compliance reporting and reduced turnaround time

Thousands of hours saved annually in manual remediation

Improved visibility into beneficial ownership and risk segmentation

Better hierarchy coverage, uncovering relationships among vendors and customers

Strategic outcomes

Moody’s solutions helped the organization’s compliance transformation, including:

Smarter segmentation and continuous monitoring

Streamlined operations across ethics and compliance

A stronger foundation for auditability and regulatory alignment

The engagement also supported broader strategic goals:

Reducing reliance on fragmented tools and providers

Aligning business and compliance teams around shared data standards

Transitioning to a unified, governed architecture for third-party risk management

By integrating Moody’s data, the organization accelerated its shift toward a centralized, insights-powered compliance model.



Get in touch

For more information about how Moody’s can help technology, media, and telecommunication organizations, visit our website.