Orchestrating oversight: How Moody’s helped harmonize global compliance
A global entertainment powerhouse — spanning film, television, streaming, and publishing — faced mounting challenges in managing third-party risk and regulatory compliance across its international footprint. Fragmented due diligence processes, inconsistent data quality, and limited visibility into supplier and partner risk profiles were undermining operational efficiency and strategic oversight.
The challenge
To modernize its ethics and compliance function, the organization sought to consolidate tools and providers, automate workflows, and improve global coverage. Senior stakeholders from ethics and compliance, procurement, and product management prioritized:
- Centralized intelligence sharing across business units
- Seamless integration with enterprise platforms
- Continuous monitoring and risk segmentation
- Improved training and enablement for regional compliance teams
Their strategic objectives included:
- Harmonizing compliance workflows across global operations
- Enhancing entity verification and risk screening capabilities
- Reducing manual remediation and improving reporting speed
- trengthening oversight of third-party relationships and sanctions exposure
The solution
After evaluating multiple providers, the organization selected Moody’s for our:
- Extensive experience with entity resolution and risk intelligence
- Scalable integration with existing systems
- Collaborative approach to implementation and support Moody’s deployed a tailored suite of solutions for automated screening and risk assessment as well as enriched firmographic and ownership data; the suite also provided curated insights on sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and adverse media.
Implementation was phased, starting with legal entity verification and expanding to full Know Your Customer workflows. Moody’s provided configuration assurance services, joint workshops, and hands-on support to promote adoption across regional teams.
Early wins
The rollout delivered immediate benefits:
- Accelerated onboarding of global compliance users
- Significant reduction in duplicate records
- Improved alignment of corporate hierarchies
Measurable impact
Since implementation, the organization has achieved:
- Higher match confidence through firmographic enrichment
- Marked improvement in customer data matching
- Faster compliance reporting and reduced turnaround time
- Thousands of hours saved annually in manual remediation
- Improved visibility into beneficial ownership and risk segmentation
- Better hierarchy coverage, uncovering relationships among vendors and customers
Strategic outcomes
Moody’s solutions helped the organization’s compliance transformation, including:
- Smarter segmentation and continuous monitoring
- Streamlined operations across ethics and compliance
- A stronger foundation for auditability and regulatory alignment
The engagement also supported broader strategic goals:
- Reducing reliance on fragmented tools and providers
- Aligning business and compliance teams around shared data standards
- Transitioning to a unified, governed architecture for third-party risk management
By integrating Moody’s data, the organization accelerated its shift toward a centralized, insights-powered compliance model.
