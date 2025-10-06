Moody's logo
Technology, media, and telecommunications

Technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) organizations face a fast-evolving and intricately connected risk environment. Moody’s empowers these organizations by providing trusted intelligence that informs innovation strategies and smarter decision-making.

Maxsight™ unified risk platform is a holistic solution for risk management

Designed to streamline risk and compliance processes across organizations, it brings together thousands of data points to deliver a holistic picture of risk, which can be viewed through different lenses depending on function and privilege.
 

Leveraging automated workflows, analytics, and AI-driven technology, Maxsight™ helps customers analyze key risks for different purposes. The platform orchestrates risk assessment workflows, ingests data, uses machine learning for intelligent screening, and helps indicate threats.

The platform offers users in different teams a consistent experience, consistent data, and the ability to share risk insights for greater collaboration and efficiency.

In addition, Maxsight™ provides executive-level reporting at enterprise level to offer an in-depth view of risk across a counterparty network. These reports track progress against tasks to drive efficiency, portfolio-level risk insights to mitigate harm, and they deliver a history of decisions to support actions through the lifecycle of a business relationship.

When implementing Maxsight™, organizations have access to Moody’s extensive global data, innovative award-winning technology, and dedicated support for customer success.

From digital onboarding to sanctions compliance, to supply chain risk management to third-party risk management and beyond.

Who we help

01 Software and services

Software and services

We offer compliance tools, predictive analytics, and interoperable solutions to enterprise software, cloud computing, software as a service (SaaS), and digital platforms to help manage cybersecurity and regulatory requirements; supporting innovation, risk management, and strategic decision-making at scale.

02 Hardware and devices

Hardware and devices

Moody’s supports consumer electronics (semiconductors, sensors, and appliance producers/manufacturers) and internet of things (IOT) sectors with credit risk insights; supply chain resilience tools; physical risk monitoring; and secure mobile infrastructure, empowering smarter decisions across supply chains and compliance.

03 Media and entertainment

Media and entertainment

Streaming, gaming, digital content, and media leverage Moody’s for risk intelligence, credit insights and analysis, and digital amplification to help drive strategic growth across the media ecosystem—while also managing operational risks like sanctions compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), and fraud.

04 Telecommunications

Telecommunications

Moody’s helps telecommunications and infrastructure providers with risk intelligence, cybersecurity standards, secure cloud infrastructure, and compliance tools, promoting resilience, regulatory alignment, and strategic decision-making across digital and physical networks. We help support resilience, transparency, and strategic planning in a sector facing disruption from digital innovation and complexity.

05 Fintech and payments

Fintech and payments

We support payments, retail finance, and digital assets with credit insights, know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) tools, SaaS platforms, and blockchain risk monitoring, boosting compliance, fraud risk management, and smarter financial decision-making.

How we help

Make trusted decisions to prevent loss and improve cash flow 

Moody’s helps TMT companies make data-driven decisions by delivering risk intelligence, predictive analytics, and interoperable data solutions, for proactive risk mitigation, improved credit and compliance workflows, and optimized supply chains. These capabilities help mitigate financial loss, strengthen resilience, and enhance cash flow across complex, fast-moving technology and media ecosystems.

Greater transparency to effectively manage regulatory and reputational risk 

Gain a deeper understanding of who you're doing business with, and the risks involved—by leveraging global entity and individual data to uncover hidden relationships, fictitious companies, fake identities, and malicious intent that could lead to financial loss or reputational damage.

Reduce costs and improve supply chain resiliency

TMT companies leverage Moody’s solutions to help control costs and boost supply chain resilience through risk intelligence, supplier viability scoring, and value-at-risk modeling, promoting smarter sourcing, disruption mitigation, and regulatory compliance. Integrated data and analytics help uncover hidden risks, optimize supplier-related decisions, mitigate fraud, comply with sanctions, and enhance operational efficiency in complex, fast-moving environments.

Accelerate growth and uncover new opportunities 

Moody’s enriches CRM data to help improve intelligent prospecting, and uncovering new opportunities through precision targeting, lead scoring, and market insights. Sales and marketing teams are empowered to engage the audiences, personalize outreach, and drive revenue with greater confidence.

Simplify processes, improve interoperability, and drive performance 

We offer unified data platforms, partner integrations, and AI-driven solutions that TMT companies can use to streamline operations, enhance data interoperability, and boost performance. Improved decision-making, risk visibility, and operational efficiency.

Solutions for corporate treasurers

Build resilience. Optimize capital. Navigate risk.

Discover how Moody’s empowers treasury teams with data-driven insights and advanced analytics to strengthen decision-making.

News and views

article

Oct 06, 2025

 Moody's
Orchestrating oversight: How Moody’s helped harmonize global compliance

A global entertainment powerhouse — spanning film, television, streaming, and publishing — faced mounting challenges in managing third-party risk and regulatory compliance across its international footprint. Fragmented due diligence processes, inconsistent data quality, and limited visibility into supplier and partner risk profiles were undermining operational efficiency and strategic oversight.

case study

Sep 09, 2025

 Moody's
From fragmentation to clarity: How a global tech leader transformed master data with Moody’s

A global tech leader partnered with Moody’s to unify fragmented master data, achieving increased supplier coverage, enhanced customer views, and streamlined operations, laying a scalable foundation for analytics, compliance, and AI-driven growth.

