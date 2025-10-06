Technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) organizations face a fast-evolving and intricately connected risk environment. Moody’s empowers these organizations by providing trusted intelligence that informs innovation strategies and smarter decision-making.
Navigate complex regulatory landscapes and combat fraud with confidence—Moody’s empowers proactive risk management across third-party networks, helping with compliance and protecting your business integrity.
Designed to streamline risk and compliance processes across organizations, it brings together thousands of data points to deliver a holistic picture of risk, which can be viewed through different lenses depending on function and privilege.
Leveraging automated workflows, analytics, and AI-driven technology, Maxsight™ helps customers analyze key risks for different purposes. The platform orchestrates risk assessment workflows, ingests data, uses machine learning for intelligent screening, and helps indicate threats.
The platform offers users in different teams a consistent experience, consistent data, and the ability to share risk insights for greater collaboration and efficiency.
In addition, Maxsight™ provides executive-level reporting at enterprise level to offer an in-depth view of risk across a counterparty network. These reports track progress against tasks to drive efficiency, portfolio-level risk insights to mitigate harm, and they deliver a history of decisions to support actions through the lifecycle of a business relationship.
When implementing Maxsight™, organizations have access to Moody’s extensive global data, innovative award-winning technology, and dedicated support for customer success.
From digital onboarding to sanctions compliance, to supply chain risk management to third-party risk management and beyond.
We offer compliance tools, predictive analytics, and interoperable solutions to enterprise software, cloud computing, software as a service (SaaS), and digital platforms to help manage cybersecurity and regulatory requirements; supporting innovation, risk management, and strategic decision-making at scale.
Moody’s supports consumer electronics (semiconductors, sensors, and appliance producers/manufacturers) and internet of things (IOT) sectors with credit risk insights; supply chain resilience tools; physical risk monitoring; and secure mobile infrastructure, empowering smarter decisions across supply chains and compliance.
Streaming, gaming, digital content, and media leverage Moody’s for risk intelligence, credit insights and analysis, and digital amplification to help drive strategic growth across the media ecosystem—while also managing operational risks like sanctions compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), and fraud.
Moody’s helps telecommunications and infrastructure providers with risk intelligence, cybersecurity standards, secure cloud infrastructure, and compliance tools, promoting resilience, regulatory alignment, and strategic decision-making across digital and physical networks. We help support resilience, transparency, and strategic planning in a sector facing disruption from digital innovation and complexity.
We support payments, retail finance, and digital assets with credit insights, know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) tools, SaaS platforms, and blockchain risk monitoring, boosting compliance, fraud risk management, and smarter financial decision-making.
Discover how Moody’s empowers treasury teams with data-driven insights and advanced analytics to strengthen decision-making.
A global entertainment powerhouse — spanning film, television, streaming, and publishing — faced mounting challenges in managing third-party risk and regulatory compliance across its international footprint. Fragmented due diligence processes, inconsistent data quality, and limited visibility into supplier and partner risk profiles were undermining operational efficiency and strategic oversight.
A global tech leader partnered with Moody’s to unify fragmented master data, achieving increased supplier coverage, enhanced customer views, and streamlined operations, laying a scalable foundation for analytics, compliance, and AI-driven growth.
