Leveraging automated workflows, analytics, and AI-driven technology, Maxsight™ helps customers analyze key risks for different purposes. The platform orchestrates risk assessment workflows, ingests data, uses machine learning for intelligent screening, and helps indicate threats.

The platform offers users in different teams a consistent experience, consistent data, and the ability to share risk insights for greater collaboration and efficiency.

In addition, Maxsight™ provides executive-level reporting at enterprise level to offer an in-depth view of risk across a counterparty network. These reports track progress against tasks to drive efficiency, portfolio-level risk insights to mitigate harm, and they deliver a history of decisions to support actions through the lifecycle of a business relationship.

When implementing Maxsight™, organizations have access to Moody’s extensive global data, innovative award-winning technology, and dedicated support for customer success.

From digital onboarding to sanctions compliance, to supply chain risk management to third-party risk management and beyond.