Semiconductors in 2026: Why supply chains are a major bottleneck

Semiconductor demand continues to rise; but notable constraints may stem from supply chain readiness rather than production capacity. Concentrated production, fragile upstream suppliers and shifting regulatory conditions can strongly influence the pace at which manufacturers are able to operate.

Chipmakers enter 2026 with rising demand and expanding capacity. Last year, global sales broke the $790 billion barrier (a 25.6% increase on 2024)1. But one of the industry’s most significant constraints may sit deep in the supply chain. The presence of structural bottlenecks across materials, equipment and supplier networks may influence how fast manufacturers can move—and how consistently they can deliver.

The limitations often arise within a system built on concentration and complexity. Production is highly concentrated with only a couple of highly specialized suppliers, while long qualification cycles that leave little room for error2. Against this backdrop, companies that can detect emerging constraints earlier and respond quickly are more likely to be better positioned to meet demand in an environment where disruptions spread fast and recovery is slow.



Why supply chain structure increasingly shapes delivery

Semiconductor production is highly specialized, with advanced manufacturing concentrated in a handful of regions and dominated by a small group of firms. Indeed, TSCM has a market share close to 70%, while Samsung (the second-largest foundry) has around 7%3. This structure brings efficiency under stable conditions but may increase exposure when policies shift, trade rules tighten or a single supplier experiences disruption. The case of Nexperia shows how geopolitical tensions can interrupt the flow of widely used components and create downstream effects across industries that depend on them4.

Underlying this concentration is a deeper fragility in the upstream supply base. Many essential inputs—specialty chemicals, precision substrates, niche materials—are produced by smaller companies with limited capacity and little redundancy. When one of these suppliers experiences a production issue, equipment failure or financial strain, delays may, in some cases, propagate quickly across multiple fabrication plants. Substituting materials or suppliers is rarely immediate: qualification cycles can take months, and alternative sources are often already fully utilized.

Industrial bottlenecks may further constrain output. Lead times for lithography tools and process equipment tend to remain long, and adding new capacity takes time because these tools are exceptionally complex to manufacture. Workforce constraints amplify the challenge. Packaging, testing and process control roles require specialized expertise, and talent shortages can slow the rampup of new facilities even when capital investment is strong. Instead of oneoff shocks, these constraints increasingly factor into everyday operational planning.

Regulatory and trade developments may add further operational uncertainty. Because semiconductor supply chains span multiple jurisdictions, changes in export controls, sanctions or compliance requirements may reshape sourcing options overnight. These policy driven shifts can resemble physical disruptions: they may restrict what can move and where it can be used, often with little warning. Together, these factors make the structure of the supply chain—not manufacturing technology—an important determinant of how reliably chips can be delivered.



How companies can see and address constraints earlier

In an environment defined by interdependent risks, among the most effective means of maintaining resilience is early visibility.

Companies that map their multitier supplier networks may gain clear visibility on where dependencies cluster and which suppliers represent single points of failure. Understanding these relationships can help firms prioritize monitoring and inform contingency planning where alternatives are scarce or qualification timelines are lengthy.

Monitoring emerging signals is equally important. Financial deterioration among smaller suppliers, unexpected shifts in regional stability, trade restrictions, or operational slowdowns may all act as potential early indicators of disruption. Tracking these signals may help organizations adjust sourcing strategies, rebalance inventory or modify production plans before problems escalate. Given the often long lead times associated with bringing alternative suppliers online, early action may be the difference between a minor delay and a multiquarter disruption.

Regulatory and geopolitical developments require the same level of attention. Export controls, new licensing rules or sanctions can rapidly constrain supply routes, making compliance monitoring central to operational planning. As supply chains become more globally integrated and more politically exposed, the ability to interpret and respond to these shifts is increasingly viewed as an important operational skill.



How Moody’s can help

Semiconductor supply chains face structural limitations that may not be fully addressed through capacity expansion alone. Understanding where vulnerabilities sit—and where they may intensify—is important for delivering consistently in a constrained environment.

Moody’s provides trusted insight into the financial health and operational resilience of suppliers across multiple tiers to equip organizations with the tools that can help build a better understanding of where dependencies and fragilities may be concentrated. Our monitoring capabilities track geopolitical developments, regulatory changes, and early warning indicators, which may signal emerging risk vectors before production is disrupted.

This greater visibility can provide additional inputs that organizations may consider to prepare more effectively, adjust sourcing or inventory strategies in advance, or employ strategies to lessen the impact of potential disruptions.



Contact us

If you are working to strengthen semiconductor supply chain visibility or want to understand how Moody’s risk intelligence can support your operations, we are ready to help.

Learn more about our supplier risk solutions.

Get in touch today by contacting us here.

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