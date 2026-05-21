Corporations

Strengthening Supplier Risk Management with the Moody's Connector for Coupa

May 21, 2026

 

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company and a leader in diabetes care and chronic disease management. With a complex, global supplier ecosystem, Novo Nordisk operates at scale across regions and categories, making supplier risk visibility, financial resilience, and compliance critical to its procurement and sourcing strategy.
 

The background 

Novo Nordisk faced several interconnected challenges: 

Limited access to supplier risk data: 

Financial and risk insights were not readily available to the thousands of Coupa users, forcing reliance on centralized risk teams. 

Manual and fragmented workflows:

Users often had to leave Coupa, navigate multiple systems, or request support to assess supplier risk, slowing sourcing and onboarding decisions. 

Difficulty comparing suppliers at scale:

During sourcing events involving multiple suppliers, teams lacked a consistent, side by side view of supplier risk to support informed decision making.  Novo Nordisk needed a solution that was embedded, scalable, and intuitive for  non risk specialists, while still meeting the rigor required by its global risk and compliance teams.
 

The solution

Novo Nordisk partnered with Moody’s to implement the Moody’s Connector for Coupa, creating a seamless integration between Coupa and Moody’s risk intelligence.

The solution centered on three core use cases:

Embedded supplier risk insights in Coupa

Using the Moody’s iframe within Coupa supplier profiles, category managers andline of business users can search, match, and assess suppliers directly inside the Coupa interface. Financial health, risk indicators, and custom risk fields aresurfaced without leaving the platform.

Supplier comparison during sourcing events

For sourcing events involving multiple suppliers, Novo Nordisk implemented a Coupa panel app that pulls Moody’s data into a single comparison view. Thisallows sourcing teams to rank and compare suppliers side-by-side based on consistent financial and risk criteria.

Scalable risk portfolio management

Once suppliers are matched through Coupa, they are automatically added toNovo Nordisk’s Moody’s Supply Chain Catalyst portfolio. Data flows downstreaminto Novo Nordisk’s internal business intelligence environment, where AI powered dashboards provide deeper financial and risk analysis for risk teams and leadership. Critically, Coupa acts as the controlled entry point for adding suppliers to therisk portfolio, ensuring broad access without exposing advanced risk tools to thousands of users. 

“We’re excited about the Moody’s solution that feeds the risk data where the users need it in Coupa and enables our category and sourcing managers to manage risk as self-service to a much higher degree. The solution fits perfectly into our ambitions of standardizing and digitizing workflows, and enabling our colleagues to take data-driven decisions.”
Sebastian Støttrup Friborg Molbech, Associate Director, Sustainability, Risk &Compliance - Corporate Procurement, Novo Nordisk

The outcome 

With the Moody’s Connector for Coupa in place, Novo Nordisk achieved meaningful operational and strategic benefits:

  • Broader access to risk insights: Procurement and sourcing teams can independently assess supplier financial health without relying on centralized risk teams.
  • Faster, more informed sourcing decisions: Side by side supplier comparisons enable risk aware decision making directly within sourcing events.
  • Improved data consistency: Risk indicators, recommendations, and financial metrics follow consistent logic across Coupa, Moody’s Supply Chain Catalyst, and internal analytics tools.
  • Reduced operational friction: Automated enrichment and data update minimize manual refreshes and repetitive workflows for end users.
  • Foundation for future innovation: The integration supports Novo Nordisk’s long term vision for AI driven supplier risk management and scalable governance.
“Novo Nordisk’s transformation demonstrates the power of integrating trusted third-party risk insights directly into the Coupa platform. By partnering with Moody’s, we’re helping procurement teams proactively manage supplier risk while keeping workflows simple, scalable, and user-led.”
Eric Washer, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy, Coupa
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Moody's and Coupa partnership

The partnership between Moody’s and Coupa can help your organization embed trusted supplier risk intelligence directly into procurement and sourcing workflows.

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