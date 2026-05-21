Strengthening Supplier Risk Management with the Moody's Connector for Coupa

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company and a leader in diabetes care and chronic disease management. With a complex, global supplier ecosystem, Novo Nordisk operates at scale across regions and categories, making supplier risk visibility, financial resilience, and compliance critical to its procurement and sourcing strategy.



The background

Novo Nordisk faced several interconnected challenges:

Limited access to supplier risk data:

Financial and risk insights were not readily available to the thousands of Coupa users, forcing reliance on centralized risk teams.

Manual and fragmented workflows:

Users often had to leave Coupa, navigate multiple systems, or request support to assess supplier risk, slowing sourcing and onboarding decisions.

Difficulty comparing suppliers at scale:

During sourcing events involving multiple suppliers, teams lacked a consistent, side by side view of supplier risk to support informed decision making. Novo Nordisk needed a solution that was embedded, scalable, and intuitive for non risk specialists, while still meeting the rigor required by its global risk and compliance teams.



The solution

Novo Nordisk partnered with Moody’s to implement the Moody’s Connector for Coupa, creating a seamless integration between Coupa and Moody’s risk intelligence.

The solution centered on three core use cases:

Embedded supplier risk insights in Coupa

Using the Moody’s iframe within Coupa supplier profiles, category managers andline of business users can search, match, and assess suppliers directly inside the Coupa interface. Financial health, risk indicators, and custom risk fields aresurfaced without leaving the platform.

Supplier comparison during sourcing events

For sourcing events involving multiple suppliers, Novo Nordisk implemented a Coupa panel app that pulls Moody’s data into a single comparison view. Thisallows sourcing teams to rank and compare suppliers side-by-side based on consistent financial and risk criteria.

Scalable risk portfolio management

Once suppliers are matched through Coupa, they are automatically added toNovo Nordisk’s Moody’s Supply Chain Catalyst portfolio. Data flows downstreaminto Novo Nordisk’s internal business intelligence environment, where AI powered dashboards provide deeper financial and risk analysis for risk teams and leadership. Critically, Coupa acts as the controlled entry point for adding suppliers to therisk portfolio, ensuring broad access without exposing advanced risk tools to thousands of users.