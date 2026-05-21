Coupa

Helping organizations manage supply chain risk and support more efficient, resilient operations.

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Strengthening Supplier Risk Management with the Moody's Connector for Coupa

Coupa snapshot

Coupa is an industry leader in AI-native total spend management. Using its community-generated $8 trillion dataset, Coupa unites autonomous AI agents, a network of more than 10 million buyers and suppliers, and leading apps on one comprehensive platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way.

Coupa
Partner type:

Integrated | Connector

Coupa and Moody's

At Moody’s, we work with Coupa’s Total Spend Management Platform to help support supplier onboarding and supplier risk management efforts. Through the Moody’s Connector for Coupa, Moody’s data and analytics are integrated into Coupa workflows, providing procurement teams with a more consolidated view of supplier risk across financial, environmental, social, governance, cyber, operational, and reputational risk areas. This integration is designed to support more informed supplier decision-making, ongoing risk monitoring, and compliance efforts, while aiming to reduce manual effort. By combining Coupa’s source-to-pay capabilities with Moody’s data and analytics, we help organizations manage supply chain risk and support more efficient, resilient operations.​

Solutions

Moody’s Connector for Coupa​

Moody’s Connector for Coupa supports supplier risk management in Coupa by incorporating additional key risk metrics that relate to supply chain risk management, from geopolitical and operational to climate, sustainability, cyber risks, and more. It assists more proactive risk identification and mitigation efforts through data-driven decision-making for procurement teams, fostering efficient processes and cost savings. A subscription for Moody’s data is required to use the connector.​

More info

Enhance decision-making, boost efficiency, manage supplier relationships, and maintain regulatory compliance within Coupa.​

Case studies

coupa
case study

May 21, 2026

 Moody's
Strengthening Supplier Risk Management with the Moody's Connector for Coupa

Supplier risk management case study showing how Novo Nordisk embedded Moody’s risk intelligence into Coupa to enable self‑service risk insights, faster sourcing decisions, and scalable procurement governance.

Read more

Try our demo

Solutions overview

01 Near‑real‑time data synchronization​
Near‑real‑time data synchronization​

Supplier data is refreshed and synchronized between Moody’s and Coupa on a regular basis, helping keep supplier profiles aligned with up-to-date risk-related information.​

02 Automated supplier data enrichment​
Automated supplier data enrichment​

Supplier records are automatically matched and enriched with Moody’s data — including financials, sustainability, sanctions, and ownership — to help reduce manual updates and improve data completeness.​

03 Continuous monitoring and alerts​
Continuous monitoring and alerts​

Ongoing monitoring of supplier risk signals helps teams identify potential changes in financial health, compliance exposure, or adverse events as they occur.​

04 Connected risk data within workflows​
Connected risk data within workflows​

Risk insights are surfaced within key Coupa workflows, such as onboarding, supplier profiles, and risk reviews, allowing users to assess risk without switching systems.​

Solutions datasets

  • Company identifiers and legal entity information
  • Registered addresses and contact details
  • Ownership and corporate hierarchy data
  • Industry and sector classifications
  • Standardized financials and financial health indicators
  • Entity matching and validation via Moody’s databases
  • Financial risk indicators and performance signals​
  • Environmental and sustainability risk metrics​
  • Cyber risk indicators​
  • Sanctions, compliance, and reputational risk signals​
  • Adverse media and monitoring alerts​
  • Ongoing updates to reflect changes in supplier risk profiles
  •  Supplier matching to Moody’s entity records​
  • Automated population of supplier fields during onboarding​
  • Validation of supplier identity and structure​
  • Reduction of duplicate or incomplete supplier records​
  • Support for faster, more confident onboarding decisions
  •  Updates to financial condition and risk status​
  • Changes in ownership, structure, or compliance exposure​
  • Risk signals surfaced in supplier profiles and risk-aware views​
  • Data refreshes to support continuous supplier oversight

Latest news and insights

coupa
case study

May 21, 2026

 Moody's
Strengthening Supplier Risk Management with the Moody's Connector for Coupa

Supplier risk management case study showing how Novo Nordisk embedded Moody’s risk intelligence into Coupa to enable self‑service risk insights, faster sourcing decisions, and scalable procurement governance.

Read more
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 Moody's
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