Helping organizations manage supply chain risk and support more efficient, resilient operations.
Coupa is an industry leader in AI-native total spend management. Using its community-generated $8 trillion dataset, Coupa unites autonomous AI agents, a network of more than 10 million buyers and suppliers, and leading apps on one comprehensive platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way.
At Moody’s, we work with Coupa’s Total Spend Management Platform to help support supplier onboarding and supplier risk management efforts. Through the Moody’s Connector for Coupa, Moody’s data and analytics are integrated into Coupa workflows, providing procurement teams with a more consolidated view of supplier risk across financial, environmental, social, governance, cyber, operational, and reputational risk areas. This integration is designed to support more informed supplier decision-making, ongoing risk monitoring, and compliance efforts, while aiming to reduce manual effort. By combining Coupa’s source-to-pay capabilities with Moody’s data and analytics, we help organizations manage supply chain risk and support more efficient, resilient operations.
Moody’s Connector for Coupa supports supplier risk management in Coupa by incorporating additional key risk metrics that relate to supply chain risk management, from geopolitical and operational to climate, sustainability, cyber risks, and more. It assists more proactive risk identification and mitigation efforts through data-driven decision-making for procurement teams, fostering efficient processes and cost savings. A subscription for Moody’s data is required to use the connector.
Enhance decision-making, boost efficiency, manage supplier relationships, and maintain regulatory compliance within Coupa.
Supplier risk management case study showing how Novo Nordisk embedded Moody’s risk intelligence into Coupa to enable self‑service risk insights, faster sourcing decisions, and scalable procurement governance.
Supplier data is refreshed and synchronized between Moody’s and Coupa on a regular basis, helping keep supplier profiles aligned with up-to-date risk-related information.
Supplier records are automatically matched and enriched with Moody’s data — including financials, sustainability, sanctions, and ownership — to help reduce manual updates and improve data completeness.
Ongoing monitoring of supplier risk signals helps teams identify potential changes in financial health, compliance exposure, or adverse events as they occur.
Risk insights are surfaced within key Coupa workflows, such as onboarding, supplier profiles, and risk reviews, allowing users to assess risk without switching systems.
Supplier risk management case study showing how Novo Nordisk embedded Moody’s risk intelligence into Coupa to enable self‑service risk insights, faster sourcing decisions, and scalable procurement governance.
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