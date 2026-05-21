At Moody’s, we work with Coupa’s Total Spend Management Platform to help support supplier onboarding and supplier risk management efforts. Through the Moody’s Connector for Coupa, Moody’s data and analytics are integrated into Coupa workflows, providing procurement teams with a more consolidated view of supplier risk across financial, environmental, social, governance, cyber, operational, and reputational risk areas. This integration is designed to support more informed supplier decision-making, ongoing risk monitoring, and compliance efforts, while aiming to reduce manual effort. By combining Coupa’s source-to-pay capabilities with Moody’s data and analytics, we help organizations manage supply chain risk and support more efficient, resilient operations.​