Objective

A leading professional services firm used Moody’s data to cleanse, enrich, and analyze its client portfolio of 65,000 entities to unlock new growth opportunities for the business.

Like many large professional services firms, this organization’s growth strategy relied heavily on existing client relationships and partner networks. While effective, this approach left significant blind spots, such as incomplete market visibility, data quality issues, a lack of structured whitespace analysis, and limited cross-sell intelligence.

The organization wanted a data-driven approach to help identify areas it could accelerate growth and the intelligence to act on it.



Solution

Moody’s delivered a comprehensive customer intelligence engagement by matching and enriching the firm’s entire client portfolio against Orbis, our comprehensive database with detailed company information on over 625 million entities globally.

Data match and cleanse

Whitespace identification

Deep enrichment and segmentation

Market sizing and revenue modeling



Results

The analysis transformed the firm’s growth strategy from intuition-led to data-driven, making hidden revenue visible and actionable across every business line and sector, creating a total additional revenue opportunity impact of $324M.



What new information did Moody’s data reveal to the organization?

6,415 companies in Australia with revenue over $10 million that the firm had never engaged — completely absent from its CRM and marketing outreach

32% of the total whitespace sits in the Consumer & Retail sector, followed by 23% in Asset & Wealth Management

440 companies with over $1 billion in revenue had no prior relationship with the firm

61 of the fastest-growing companies in Australia in FY2023/2024 had never been contacted

17% of the whitespace (1,092 firms) were in financial distress — potential restructuring and advisory opportunities

125 companies within the existing client base had rumored M&A activity, capital raises, or IPOs in 2024 — immediate trigger events for engagement

229 APAC-headquartered MNCs with Australian presence identified for joint targeting with regional member firms



Future goals

Building on the success of the proof-of-value, the firm and Moody’s have identified several avenues for deepening the engagement: