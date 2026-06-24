Objective
A leading professional services firm used Moody’s data to cleanse, enrich, and analyze its client portfolio of 65,000 entities to unlock new growth opportunities for the business.
Like many large professional services firms, this organization’s growth strategy relied heavily on existing client relationships and partner networks. While effective, this approach left significant blind spots, such as incomplete market visibility, data quality issues, a lack of structured whitespace analysis, and limited cross-sell intelligence.
The organization wanted a data-driven approach to help identify areas it could accelerate growth and the intelligence to act on it.
Solution
Moody’s delivered a comprehensive customer intelligence engagement by matching and enriching the firm’s entire client portfolio against Orbis, our comprehensive database with detailed company information on over 625 million entities globally.
- Data match and cleanse
- Whitespace identification
- Deep enrichment and segmentation
- Market sizing and revenue modeling
Results
The analysis transformed the firm’s growth strategy from intuition-led to data-driven, making hidden revenue visible and actionable across every business line and sector, creating a total additional revenue opportunity impact of $324M.
What new information did Moody’s data reveal to the organization?
- 6,415 companies in Australia with revenue over $10 million that the firm had never engaged — completely absent from its CRM and marketing outreach
- 32% of the total whitespace sits in the Consumer & Retail sector, followed by 23% in Asset & Wealth Management
- 440 companies with over $1 billion in revenue had no prior relationship with the firm
- 61 of the fastest-growing companies in Australia in FY2023/2024 had never been contacted
- 17% of the whitespace (1,092 firms) were in financial distress — potential restructuring and advisory opportunities
- 125 companies within the existing client base had rumored M&A activity, capital raises, or IPOs in 2024 — immediate trigger events for engagement
- 229 APAC-headquartered MNCs with Australian presence identified for joint targeting with regional member firms
Future goals
Building on the success of the proof-of-value, the firm and Moody’s have identified several avenues for deepening the engagement:
- Automated client intelligence: Periodic dashboards and insight reports powered by Moody’s data, delivering strategic intelligence directly to partners and business development teams to support account planning and sales execution.
- Risk and opportunity monitoring: Alerts on financial distress, M&A activity, credit sentiment changes, and regulatory developments across both existing clients and target prospects.
- APAC expansion: Leveraging the 229 identified APAC-headquartered multinationals for coordinated targeting with regional member firms across Asia.
- AI-powered insights: Testing Moody’s data within the firm’s internal AI tools to generate automated client briefings, propensity-to-buy scoring, and industry trend analysis for partners.
- Go-to-market collaboration: Both organizations are exploring potential joint go-to-market approaches, building on their shared ecosystem partnerships.
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Unlock your hidden growth potential
Moody’s solutions for Growth and Strategy turn CRM data into revenue intelligence. Whether you need to cleanse and enrich your client data, identify whitespace, or build a data-driven growth roadmap, our team of specialists can help you uncover the opportunities you’re missing.