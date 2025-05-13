Moody's logo
Data centers

As demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services accelerates, data centers will be the engine of the smart technology revolution. Global tech giants, or hyperscalers, are rapidly expanding into new markets, pre-leasing capacity and spurring developers to raise substantial amounts of capital through equity, loans, and bonds. As private equity drives major investments and M&A booms, the industry faces growing regulatory scrutiny and public concerns over energy and water consumption. Explore how these trends are shaping opportunities and credit risk in this rapidly evolving sector.

Data centers: Managing risk amid a market boom

Discover the credit implications of overbuilding and technology risks as hyperscalers drive the rapid expansion of data centers to meet soaring demand. From global trends to U.S. power sector impacts, our experts provide key insights to help you navigate this rapidly evolving market with confidence.

Data centers 2025 outlook

Developer leverage, regulatory risk to rise as growth surges 

Demand for data center capacity to support AI, cloud computing, and data storage services will intensify in 2025. Large tech companies, or hyperscalers, are rapidly building and leasing new data centers and expanding into newer and smaller markets. 

01 ABS data center securitizations

ABS data center securitizations

This methodology applies globally to data center asset-backed securitizations, where repayment is primarily sourced from tenant lease payments tied to data center operations, often structured through master trusts allowing for the addition of new collateral over time.

02 CMBS

Large loan and single asset/single borrower CMBS

This methodology applies to commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) backed by large loan and single asset/single borrower transactions across the US, Canada, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, outlining the credit risk assessment approach and region-specific applications.

US and Canadian conduit/fusion CMBS

In this methodology, we explain our approach to assessing credit risks for conduit and fusion commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in the US and Canada, including quantitative and qualitative factors that are likely to affect rating outcomes in this sector.

EMEA CMBS

This methodology applies to EMEA CMBS backed by mortgages on income-producing commercial real estate, covering single-loan and multi-loan transactions. Unlike US CMBS approaches, it uses a bottom-up DP/LGD method due to limited historical data availability and less granular loan pools in EMEA.

03 Project finance and infrastructure asset CLOs

Project finance and infrastructure asset CLOs

This methodology applies to collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) backed by project finance and infrastructure assets, including PPP/PFI projects, regulated utilities, renewable energy, and large infrastructure and power-related sectors.

04 Generic project finance

Generic project finance

This methodology applies to special or single purpose entities (SPEs) globally that are financed on a nonrecourse, project finance basis and whose primary business purpose is limited, typically to one activity (a project financing).

05 REITs and other commercial real estate firms

REITs and other commercial real estate firms

This methodology globally applies to commercial real estate firms, including REITs, focused on long-term ownership and operation of income-producing properties, addressing their secured or unsecured corporate-level debt but excluding non-recourse mortgage debt.

06 Communications infrastructure

Communications infrastructure

This methodology applies globally to companies that provide communications infrastructure, including physical or network services like data transport and processing, to telecom carriers, pay-TV providers, corporations, governments, and other organizations.

