As demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services accelerates, data centers will be the engine of the smart technology revolution. Global tech giants, or hyperscalers, are rapidly expanding into new markets, pre-leasing capacity and spurring developers to raise substantial amounts of capital through equity, loans, and bonds. As private equity drives major investments and M&A booms, the industry faces growing regulatory scrutiny and public concerns over energy and water consumption. Explore how these trends are shaping opportunities and credit risk in this rapidly evolving sector.