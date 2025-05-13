FEATUREd
As demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services accelerates, data centers will be the engine of the smart technology revolution. Global tech giants, or hyperscalers, are rapidly expanding into new markets, pre-leasing capacity and spurring developers to raise substantial amounts of capital through equity, loans, and bonds. As private equity drives major investments and M&A booms, the industry faces growing regulatory scrutiny and public concerns over energy and water consumption. Explore how these trends are shaping opportunities and credit risk in this rapidly evolving sector.
Discover the credit implications of overbuilding and technology risks as hyperscalers drive the rapid expansion of data centers to meet soaring demand. From global trends to U.S. power sector impacts, our experts provide key insights to help you navigate this rapidly evolving market with confidence.
Risks are greatest for turnkey data centers, which account for most new supply, because their rents are higher and their landlords are more exposed to capex burdens than other data center types.
Real estate investment trusts' measured approach to data center growth and their diversified portfolios will help them.
Data center electricity consumption in the US remains on a steep, upward trajectory, but there is significant uncertainty about the pace at which this demand will grow beyond the next few years.
The latest AI advances are ever more energy-intensive, and heavy spending by Big Tech firms on AI data center rollout will continue unless trade policies put severe pressure on their core businesses.
We consider the credit risks as tech companies attempt to forecast long-term industry growth, power consumption and computing needs for data centers capable of supporting artificial intelligence.
Massive AI data center campuses are emerging as a key driver of long-term capacity growth. While investment remains robust, some level of capital reallocation and retrenchment is inevitable.
Demand for data center capacity to support AI, cloud computing, and data storage services will intensify in 2025. Large tech companies, or hyperscalers, are rapidly building and leasing new data centers and expanding into newer and smaller markets.
