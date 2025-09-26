Pace of AI advances, regional disparities will steer credit trends across industries

The pace of artificial intelligence (AI) advances will shape winners and losers in the corporate world as emerging AI tools gradually roll out across the world's economies. Regional disparities, such as access to computing power, energy costs, regulation and the right environment for innovation, will also play a role. We have assessed the credit impact AI will have over the next five years on different business sectors under two main scenarios; one conservative and one optimistic. Under our conservative scenario, a slow rising tide of AI integration leads to better efficiency and margins without materially altering competitive hierarchies. The optimistic scenario envisages continued rapid AI advances that create fast-moving credit effects with a far greater risk of competitive displacement for firms slow to adapt.

Our corporate heatmap assesses the credit impact of AI through 2030. We have updated our 2024 heatmap to set out our view of the impact of AI advances on corporate creditworthiness over the next five years. Using the two most likely scenarios from our recent report: Three future scenarios for AI cross-sector credit risk , we assess upside potential and disruption risk by sector.



Certain sectors will capture disproportionate gains from AI deployment. Under both scenarios, the greatest AI-driven gains are concentrated among a limited number of sectors. These include technology suppliers, labor-intensive sectors such as insurance, logistics, and business process outsourcing; and data-intensive sectors such as finance, healthcare and the media industry. This view is unchanged from our 2024 assessment.

Some sectors face structural limits to AI-driven gains. Industries, such as utilities, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, heavy manufacturing and infrastructure are unlikely to experience significant disruption or opportunity from AI in the 2030 time frame, even under a scenario of rapidly advancing AI capabilities. This is due to the structural dynamics of these industries, which include lengthy investment and research and development cycles.

Regional disparities will shape the global distribution of AI benefits. The benefits of AI adoption will not be evenly distributed across regions. Differences in the innovation environment, energy costs, regulations and access to computing power will shape the pace and scope of deployment, producing divergent credit outcomes across industries. Economies with large pools of digitally skilled workers are also likely to capture greater productivity gains. In contrast, regions facing shortages in technical talent may experience delayed or partial adoption.