The growing digital transformation of the global economy presents both unparalleled opportunities and critical cybersecurity considerations across various industries. The rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and quantum computing are driving substantial economic and social shifts worldwide. Digitalization fosters optimized processes, efficiencies, and new economic opportunities.
At Moody's, our market-leading research, coupled with our proficiency in cutting-edge technologies, empowers our customers to capitalize on emerging trends.
This series of interviews with digital economy experts distills complex topics, captures diverse insights, explores emerging trends, and offers multidimensional perspectives that link innovation to actionable knowledge.
In a Q&A, Kungfu.ai executives explain how automating document verification in a host of languages and jurisdictions can speed up workflows, reduce fraud and strengthen risk management.
FMIs are embracing new technologies, including blockchain and AI, but remain vigilant as they do so to ensure they can continue to provide safety and soundness within financial services.
In the cryptocurrency market, derivatives products are seeing increasing use. This uptick is largely attributed to cryptocurrencies' inherently high volatility, a characteristic that underscores the need for derivatives.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's proposed classification conditions for crypto assets (SCO60) divides them into two groups, each with their own implications for risk management and capital treatment.
Digital assets are financial assets in digital form that have value. In this world of digital transformation, traditional financial services are now integrating with new and emerging technologies. Digital assets will reshape the financial industry in the coming years by changing the way market participants invest, raise financing, and transfer funds.
At Moody's, we're tracking global developments that can bridge the gap between the digital and traditional finance worlds.
