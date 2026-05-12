Tokenization will change US transaction flows; less likely to remove intermediaries

Over the next few years, asset tokenization and digital money use cases will likely extend into more corners of the financial infrastructure but are unlikely to fully replace key activities provided by incumbent institutions. For financial institutions, the growth of tokenized assets will drive demand for on-chain settlement of payments, and a main question will be whether transactions occur mainly in stablecoins , tokenized deposits or tokenized money market funds (MMFs). The GENIUS Act established a federal framework for payment stablecoins, a narrow form of digital money fully backed by a segregated pool of high-quality, liquid reserve assets, such as US Treasury reserve and bank deposit assets, that is not fractionally lent out. Tokenized deposits, by contrast, have credit risk associated with the issuing banks but would be covered by depositor insurance to the same extent as traditional bank deposits.

Herein, we consider three scenarios differentiated by the pace of tokenization of real-world assets and the related use of on-chain cash settlement forms of payment. These scenarios imply different answers to deeper questions of who controls the movement, settlement and custody of financial assets and who maintains the primary customer relationship.