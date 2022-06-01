Moody's logo
Credit Risk

Moody's early warning in action: Genting Hong Kong

June 01, 2022
With the possibility of a global recession looming and rising corporate default risk, early warning signals are more important now than ever.

The 30-year-old Asian-based cruise operator reported losses of $1.7B in 2020, up 76.5% vs 2019. It was hard-hit when the pandemic brought a halt in travel and rising global cases. In 2020, the company stopped payments on debts of $3.4B to boost liquidity and restructure its debt. In January 2022, Genting filed for bankruptcy when it couldn’t secure further financing.  

Genting Hong Kong Limited

Moody's EDF-X solution 

Moody’s flagship solution for accelerated risk insights and early warning signals, leverages our time-tested credit models to assess the financial resilience of rated and unrated, public and private companies globally – with greater speed and accuracy. 

