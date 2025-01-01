Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact
BACK TO HOME

Credit risk insights

Moody's delivers insights on the events and issues impacting global credit markets, surfacing interconnected risks and the factors driving current and coming economic trends.

Credit Risk: Research, insights and analysis from Moody's

FEATUREd

Emerging markets: Spotlight on India​

Emerging markets are exposed to the changing world, from varying policies and the potential to reshape trade, global capital flows and geopolitics. Join us as we take a big picture look at emerging markets globally, then shine a spotlight on India's growth and reform.

Learn more

Featured topics

Credit market topics

01 Commercial real estate

Commercial real estate

Market participants are facing more uncertainty, surfacing a complex set of risks in the supply-demand dynamics of real estate.

Learn more
02 Data centers

Data centers

As demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services accelerates, data centers will be the engine of the smart technology revolution. Explore how these trends are shaping opportunities and credit risk in this rapidly evolving sector.

Learn more
03 Digital economy

Digital economy

Digital transformation is reshaping business and financial systems.  As the market evolves, new techologies will impact credit markets.

Learn more
04 Emerging markets, China, Islamic finance

Emerging markets

Moody's analysts consider the structural shifts, regulation and polarization that will shape credit risk and outcomes in the global emerging markets.

Learn more

China growth and credit

Credit risks evolve in China amid a structural economic shift, protracted adjustment in the property sector and changes in the regulatory and geopolitical environment.

Learn more

Islamic finance

Islamic Finance will play an increasingly significant role in global capital markets as they continue to evolve. While the growth in demand remains concentrated in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, momentum is also starting to build in other regions.

Learn more
05 Sustainable finance and credit

Sustainable finance and credit

Credit risks from environmental, social and governance factors are wide-ranging. Browse Moody’s thought leadership for insights into how sustainable and transition finance will address environmental risks, the social implications of technological and demographic shifts, and how governance can mitigate or amplify credit impact. 

Learn more
06 Leveraged finance market

Leveraged finance market

As global financial markets contend with challenges such as higher interest rates and lower valuations, our proprietary research provides core insights about how these changes are affecting leveraged loan and high yield bond markets. Look to Moody’s for the latest on default trends and the state of spec-grade liquidity, covenants, refunding risk – as well as the growing influence of private credit on this space.

Learn more
07 Macro views

Macro views

Navigate today’s complex credit landscape with confidence. Explore Moody’s Ratings’ forecasts, data monitors, and must-read analysis on big picture themes.

Learn more
08 Outlooks

Outlooks

Join Moody’s analysts across the world as they delve into the credit forecasts for 2024, helping market participants better understand the conditions they can expect in the year ahead.

Learn more
09 Private credit

Private credit

Comprehensive, in-depth opinions on credit risk across a full range of private credit investment vehicles.

Learn more

Discover more

page_infoFilter Clear
Results
search results go here
Load More