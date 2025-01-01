Credit Risk: Research, insights and analysis from Moody's

FEATUREd
FEATUREd
Emerging markets are exposed to the changing world, from varying policies and the potential to reshape trade, global capital flows and geopolitics. Join us as we take a big picture look at emerging markets globally, then shine a spotlight on India's growth and reform.
Comprehensive, in-depth opinions on credit risk across a full range of private credit investment vehicles.
Digital transformation is reshaping business and financial systems. As the market evolves, new techologies will impact credit markets.
Explore Moody’s Ratings’ forecasts, data monitors, and must-read analysis on big picture themes.
Market participants are facing more uncertainty, surfacing a complex set of risks in the supply-demand dynamics of real estate.
As demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services accelerates, data centers will be the engine of the smart technology revolution. Explore how these trends are shaping opportunities and credit risk in this rapidly evolving sector.
Digital transformation is reshaping business and financial systems. As the market evolves, new techologies will impact credit markets.
Moody's analysts consider the structural shifts, regulation and polarization that will shape credit risk and outcomes in the global emerging markets.
Credit risks evolve in China amid a structural economic shift, protracted adjustment in the property sector and changes in the regulatory and geopolitical environment.
Islamic Finance will play an increasingly significant role in global capital markets as they continue to evolve. While the growth in demand remains concentrated in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, momentum is also starting to build in other regions.
Credit risks from environmental, social and governance factors are wide-ranging. Browse Moody’s thought leadership for insights into how sustainable and transition finance will address environmental risks, the social implications of technological and demographic shifts, and how governance can mitigate or amplify credit impact.
As global financial markets contend with challenges such as higher interest rates and lower valuations, our proprietary research provides core insights about how these changes are affecting leveraged loan and high yield bond markets. Look to Moody’s for the latest on default trends and the state of spec-grade liquidity, covenants, refunding risk – as well as the growing influence of private credit on this space.
Navigate today’s complex credit landscape with confidence. Explore Moody’s Ratings’ forecasts, data monitors, and must-read analysis on big picture themes.
Join Moody’s analysts across the world as they delve into the credit forecasts for 2024, helping market participants better understand the conditions they can expect in the year ahead.
Comprehensive, in-depth opinions on credit risk across a full range of private credit investment vehicles.