Moody's early warning in action: Instant Brands Inc.

Instant Brands holdings faced operating challenges with narrow margins caused by changing consumer preferences and disruptions in supply chains from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shifting consumer preferences, strained supply chains and a debt heavy operating structure weighed on Instant Brands over the last three years. Its glass manufacturing plant briefly shuttered in 2020 when the pandemic hit, leading to canceled orders. Yet, lockdowns and cooking at home were a boom to the firm’s appliance segment. Instant Brands outperformed peers through 2021, but as the global economy reopened, demand declined for at home cooking. Due to its significant debt burden and limited demand, on top of a challenging macroeconomic environment, Instant Brands struggled to operate through 2022. Not able to revamp its business, the company filed for bankruptcy in June 2023.