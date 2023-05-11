Moody's logo
Moody's early warning in action: Jenny Craig

May 11, 2023

Kyle Hillman

Associate Director

Suneil Parimoo, PhD

Assistant Director

Jenny Craig weight loss empire filed for bankruptcy due to pandemic effects, competition from alternative drugs, and mounting debt.

At its height, the 40-year-old weight management and nutrition icon managed around 700 centers worldwide. After making some encouraging business deals, the company suffered during the pandemic with changing consumer trends and e-commerce alternatives stealing profits. The company simultaneously faced increasing competition in recent years, including developments in weight loss and antidiabetic drugs that have shaken up the industry. With around $250 million in debt, the company was forced to liquidate its operations in the US. 

