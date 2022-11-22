Moody's early warning in action: Joules Group

With the possibility of a global recession looming and rising corporate default risk, early warning signals are more important now than ever.

The British retailer has been faced with financial troubles as consumers are more cautious with discretionary spending due to the cost-of-living crisis in the UK. Discounts and drop in full price sales have caused retail margins to suffer, making it difficult to repay loans. The company entered administration on November 16, 2022, after it failed to find investors, putting 1,600 jobs and 132 stores at risk.