Credit Risk

Moody's early warning in action: Pick-n-Pay

August 24, 2024
Economic pressures, operational challenges, and severe risk signals weigh on Pick n Pay's performance and credit outlook.

A good early warning system requires robust measures of credit risk, straightforward decision rules and a framework for turning signals into action. The EDF-X Early Warning System (EWS) includes these elements. 

  • Pick n Pay is a major player in Africa’s retail sector, with over 2,000 stores across eight African countries. Its major market is South Africa. 
  • In 2023, South Africa's retail sector faced challenges due to economic downturn, power outages, and port operation issues, affecting the import of various products. 
  • In the last year, Pick n Pay’s stock price has declined by 55%. 
  • Early Warning Signals are flagging as “Severe Risk” for Pick n Pay since October 2023. 
Moody's EDF-X solution 

Moody's flagship solution for accelerated risk insights and early warning signals, leverages our time-tested credit models to assess the financial resilience of rated and unrated, public and private companies globally – with greater speed and accuracy. 

