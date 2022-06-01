Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact
Credit Risk

Moody's early warning in action: Revlon, Inc.

June 01, 2022
With the possibility of a global recession looming and rising corporate default risk, early warning signals are more important now than ever. 

Net sales for the 90-year-old multinational cosmetics company dropped 20% in 2020 from $2.4B in 2019. In March 2020, the company cut 1,000 jobs to help profitability. Mask-wearing from the pandemic only accelerated on-going issues from growing competition. In June 2022, Revlon filed for bankruptcy driven by its high debt, rising prices, and supply chain constraints. 

Genting Hong Kong Limited

LEARN MORE

Moody's EDF-X solution 

Moody’s flagship solution for accelerated risk insights and early warning signals, leverages our time-tested credit models to assess the financial resilience of rated and unrated, public and private companies globally – with greater speed and accuracy. 

Learn more