Sarawak Cable was in a risky position coming out of the pandemic. The firm struggled with higher costs for raw metal inputs and weak demand as the Malaysian economy reopened. Expansion outside of its core cable and wire business caused uncertainty with creditors. Sarawak is working to restructure its debts but continues to operate at a loss, raising the default risk for this firm.