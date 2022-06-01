Moody's early warning in action: SAS AB

With the possibility of a global recession looming and rising corporate default risk, early warning signals are more important now than ever.
The largest Scandinavian airline defaulted on July 5, 2022, amid a pilot’s strike that grounded most of its flights. The company had been dealing with a slow recovery from the pandemic on top of already existing organizational issues. SAS filed for bankruptcy in an effort to decrease its nearly $2B in debt and increase equity.
Moody's EDF-X solution
Moody’s flagship solution for accelerated risk insights and early warning signals, leverages our time-tested credit models to assess the financial resilience of rated and unrated, public and private companies globally – with greater speed and accuracy.