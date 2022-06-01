Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact
Credit Risk

Moody's early warning in action: SAS AB

June 01, 2022
With the possibility of a global recession looming and rising corporate default risk, early warning signals are more important now than ever. 

The largest Scandinavian airline defaulted on July 5, 2022, amid a pilot’s strike that grounded most of its flights. The company had been dealing with a slow recovery from the pandemic on top of already existing organizational issues. SAS filed for bankruptcy in an effort to decrease its nearly $2B in debt and increase equity.  

Genting Hong Kong Limited

LEARN MORE

Moody's EDF-X solution 

Moody’s flagship solution for accelerated risk insights and early warning signals, leverages our time-tested credit models to assess the financial resilience of rated and unrated, public and private companies globally – with greater speed and accuracy. 

Learn more