Impacts of the economy, declining sales and changing consumer behaviors are challenging Tupperware’s financial stability.
The iconic 77 year old home products retailer announced it could go bankrupt. While it saw some momentum during the pandemic when people were cooking more at home, it hasn’t been able to adapt to changing behaviors or competition. In 2022, they invested in a brick and mortar partnership with Target stores offering a nondifferentiated product. With declining sales and brand power, the company is struggling to secure cashflow.
