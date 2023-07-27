Moody's early warning in action: VanMoof

VanMoof faced strategic and operational challenges after struggles to raise capital amid growing competition and sustained losses.

Founded in 2009, VanMoof is a global bicycle manufacturer specializing in the production of electric bikes ("e-bikes"). The company enjoyed early positive feedback from the cycling community, won many accolades, and boasted about being the most funded e-bike company in the world. The pandemic also allowed the company to ride a boom as the market saw a surge in demand for e-bikes. However, the firm struggled with its below cost pricing strategy, overstocking, and steep costs of after sales care. Amid growing competition in the e-bike space and uphill attempts to raise more capital, the company was driven to bankruptcy.