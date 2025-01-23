Major changes in US policy, security risks in Europe, tensions in the Middle East and market volatility could disturb what is set to be an otherwise calm year for credit conditions.
Many of our 2025 global outlooks are stable, including for sovereigns, banks and non-financial companies. But we will be watching risks including on trade, tariffs and technology.
Moody's Outlooks explore what will drive global credit markets in the coming year, analyzing the key themes and credit fundamentals shaping sectors, countries and regions.
North America, EMEA, LatAm and Carribbean, APAC ex China, and China
DATA STORY
Amid high interest rates, receding inflation and global conflicts, government policies and moderate economic growth still support our stable outlook for companies in all five major global regions.