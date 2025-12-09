Executive Summary
Artificial Intelligence Outlook 2026 – Risks are rising in a shifting AI landscape
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance rapidly, with model performance making new breakthroughs and leading providers expanding deployment options for enterprises. Yet concerns about a possible AI investment bubble are growing as capital spending on computing power and infrastructure far outpaces the revenue being generated by AI applications. At the same time, integration hurdles related to cost pressures and regulatory fragmentation create a more complex environment for adoption.
Key takeaways:
- Intense competition drives rapid improvement in AI capabilities. Breakthroughs across leading AI models in the US (Aa1 Stable) have delivered significant gains in reasoning, multimodal capabilities, as well as tool use for enterprise integration. Open-source models, particularly from China (A1 Negative), are closing the gap with US proprietary systems, raising questions about the monetization prospects of leading AI providers.
- The impact of AI across industries will expand, but value capture will become increasingly uneven. While adoption is broadening, productivity gains vary widely across sectors. AI continues to deliver strong benefits in routine, document-centric, or customer-facing tasks, but complex workflows still face frictions. Even when models perform well in controlled environments, deploying AI into an enterprise's operations requires the redesign of full processes. As a result, we expect productivity gains to gradually increase but remain highly uneven both across and within sectors.
- AI infrastructure is a critical bottleneck. Demand for computing power has triggered a surge in data-center construction and long-term capacity commitments, while shortages of specialist chips, grid constraints, and power needs are reshaping access to AI infrastructure. Market share consolidation among a small number ofcloud service providers is pushing prices higher and widening the adoption gap between well-capitalized firms and cost-constrained peers.
- Geopolitics, cybersecurity and regulatory divergence are broadening AI risks. Geopolitical fragmentation is redrawing access to chips, compute, and data infrastructure, sometimes forcing multinationals to operate separate AI stacks across regions. Deeper integration of AI into workflows is increasing cyber risk and exposure to operational failures. Diverging regulatory regimes — from the European Union 's (Aaa Stable) AI Act to China's licensing framework — will further raise compliance costs and complicate global deployment.
