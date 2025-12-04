Global Bank Outlook 2026 – Stable as economic growth, lower rates support asset quality

Our 2026 global outlook for banks is stable, which reflects our expectation that creditworthiness will remain strong across the sector. Steady but subdued global growth and lower policy rates will underpin benign asset quality conditions, despite geopolitical risks, while profitability is likely to remain solid. Although lower rates will squeeze some banks' net interest margins (NIMs), higher fee and commission income will offset this. Strong sector capitalisation will support credit growth and shareholder distributions, while banks will continue to invest as private credit, AI and digital assets reshape the sector.