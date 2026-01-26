Six Credit Risks Outlook 2026 – Six risks that could threaten credit in 2026

Global economic growth is likely to be subdued but stable this year. And although we expect the default rate to decline during 2026, it would not take a particularly big shock for it to rise instead. This report examines six scenarios that could significantly disrupt the credit landscape this year. These examples highlight only a selection of potential shocks, as numerous economic, technological and climate-related risks could still emerge unexpectedly. None of the scenarios outlined here represent our base case—nor are they necessarily how we would expect risks to crystallise. Instead, our aim is to show the wide range of plausible scenarios that could lead to more negative credit outcomes.