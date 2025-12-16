Global Structured Finance Outlook 2026 – Subdued growth, digital disruption will drive asset performance

With global growth remaining steady but subdued, the performance of structured finance transactions in 2026 will generally be stable. Among consumer transactions, lower interest rates will support performance in many jurisdictions, those in Europe will face more favorable labor market conditions than those in the US, and macroeconomic circumstances will differ across Asia-Pacific markets. Supportive financing conditions from declining interest rates will also bolster collateralized loan obligation (CLO) performance. The slower but continued economic growth and declining short-term rates will help commercial real estate (CRE) borrowers refinance, although delinquency rates will remain high. Meanwhile, private credit's growth will increasingly influence asset origination, and high demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing will help maintain credit quality and performance in numerous corporate asset-backed security (ABS) sectors.