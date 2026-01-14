Global Sustainable Finance Outlook 2026 – Transition shifts, extreme weather and AI boom drive credit risks

In 2026, energy security and affordability considerations will drive sustainability strategies, while the costs of physical climate risks and insurability concerns become more acute. The impact of AI on power demand, labor markets and data governance will also be more apparent amid rising social risks. In this report, we look at the key trends in sustainable finance that will shape credit strength in 2026 and beyond.